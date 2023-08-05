As the school year starts it is often a challenge to fall back into a good routine.

For many families it can be a struggle to establish consistent bedtimes, carving out time to do homework, and fitting in a nutritious dinner before jetting off to extra-curricular activities.

Below are ways for your family to fall into good nutrition during the school year:

Connect at mealtimes. Eat meals together whenever possible. Turn off the TV and put away phones and tablets so you can “unplug” and focus on healthy foods and each other.

Simplify meals. Meals do not have to be fancy to be healthy. Include choices from each food group — fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy and fortified soy alternatives — in meals and snacks during each day.

Make good nutrition easy. Designate a shelf or a drawer in your fridge for your kids. Stock it with cut up fruits and vegetables, yogurt, nut butter, and whole-wheat mini bagels and crackers.

Think about their drinks. Make water and low-fat or fat-free dairy milk and fortified soy alternatives easy options to grab in your home. Have ready-to-go containers filled and in the fridge to take on outings.

Get kids involved. Depending on their age, kids can peel fruits, assemble salads, measure, scoop and slice. Let them create and name their own side dish.

Include your children in meal and snack planning. Ask children to help brainstorm ideas for meals and snacks to make during the week. You might be surprised by what they want on the list and what they want removed from the list.

Have a shopping buddy. Let kids participate in grocery shopping online or in the store. Reward them by letting them choose their favorite fruit or a new one.

Make ahead and freeze meals. Take time on the weekend to prepare meals for the week. Favorite meals to pre-make and freeze are lasagna, enchiladas, and soups.

<&underline>Strawberry Milk</&underline>

1-1/2 cups fat-free milk

1/2 cup strawberries, fresh or frozen, thawed (see note)

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean fresh strawberries by gently rubbing under cold running water

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!

Makes 2 servings.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Note: Other types of fruits can be used, such as raspberries, blueberries or peaches.

Nutrition information per serving (1 cup): Calories 90, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 75mg, total carbohydrates 15g, fiber 1g, total sugars 14g, includes 3g added sugars, protein 7g vitamin d 10%, calcium 20%, iron 0%, potassium 8%.