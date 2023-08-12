Adults 65 and older need a mix of aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and balance activities each week to keep their bodies strong. Regular physical activity can help older adults live independently, have a better quality of life, and prevent or manage chronic disease.

It’s never too late to start being physically active. Pick activities you enjoy and that match your abilities. This will help ensure that you stick with them. Here are a few more tips:

Try to do a variety of activities. This can make physical activity more enjoyable and reduce your risk of injury.

Lots of activities count, even things like mowing the lawn or carrying groceries, and it all adds up. Find what works for you.

If you take a break from your regular activity due to an illness or travel, start again at a lower level and slowly work back up to your usual level of activity.

If it is too hot, cold, or wet to be outside, try walking in a mall or look for an online fitness program you can do at home.

Aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity. Aerobic activity can help you do everyday tasks and keep your mind and memory sharp. Aerobic activities include anything that gets your heart beating faster such as walking or playing pickleball.

Muscle-strengthening activity can make it easier to do things like get up from a chair or open a jar.

Aim for at least 2 days a week of muscle-strengthening activity. Balance activities such as yoga or tai chi can lower your risk of falls — and your risk of an injury if you do fall.

What if you have a chronic condition?If you have a health condition such as arthritis, diabetes, or heart disease, it doesn’t mean you can’t be active. Ask your doctor if your health condition limits your ability to be active in any way. Then, work with your doctor to come up with a physical activity plan that matches your abilities.

If your condition stops you from meeting the minimum recommended activity levels, try to do as much as you can.

What if you have a disability?Regular physical activity provides people with disabilities with important health benefits, like a stronger heart, lungs, and muscles; improved brain health; and a better ability to do everyday tasks.

Talk with your doctor before you begin a physical activity routine. A professional with experience in physical activity and disabilities can tell you more about the amounts and types of physical activity appropriate for you.

Other reasons to check with your doctorDoing physical activity that requires moderate effort is safe for most people. But if you have been inactive, are not too fit, or are overweight, and want to do vigorous-intensity physical activity, such as jogging, it is safest to discuss this with your doctor.

Skillet Zucchini and Mushrooms

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 green pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

3 zucchini, sliced

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced or 1 (6.5 ounce) can mushrooms, drained

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Wash hands with soap and water.

Clean the green pepper and onion by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Clean the zucchini and mushrooms by gently running under cold water. Prepare ve

In a large skillet, heat oil. Sauté green pepper and onion. Add zucchini, cover and cook until tender. Add mushrooms and heat through.

Spoon into a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve hot.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/6 of recipe): Calories 70, total fat 4g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 60mg, total carbohydrates 5g, fiber 1g, total sugars 3g, protein 4g, vitamin a 2%, vitamin c 45%, calcium 8%, iron 2%.