Cucumber comes from the Cucurbitaceae family, or more commonly known as the gourd family.

The gourd family also includes melons, squashes and pumpkins. Cucumbers come in several varieties which can be used for different purposes. Some varieties are usually pickled while others are eaten raw.

Garden or slicing: Most common type found in North America. It has smooth, dark green skin and large seeds. They are usually sold with waxed skin to preserve water, so peeling is common.

English or greenhouse (hothouse): Dark green and thin skin, long, and thin. Has a very mild flavor and soft seeds. Usually sold individually wrapped in plastic in stores.

Kirby: Short, yellowish-green and bumpy. They are crunchy and have a great flavor for pickling.

Lemon: Yellow, round and sweet, with thin skin and minimal seeds.

Persian: Thin-skinned and only grow to be about five to six inches long and remain quite narrow. They typically are sold in packages of a half-dozen or so.

Pickling: Short, blocky and crunchy. Good for pickling or fresh in salads.

Cucumbers contain water to help keep you hydrated and a one-half cup serving contains only 7 calories. Cucumbers also have fiber, which helps maintain bowel function. Potassium is a mineral found in cucumbers which helps regulate fluid balance and muscle contractions. Vitamin C is in cucumbers, which helps heal cuts and wounds.

Choose firm cucumbers with a dark green color. Avoid if there is a bulge in the middle of the cucumber or if there are soft spots. Store unwashed cucumbers in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Here are tips for using cucumbers:

Add to a sandwich or whole wheat wrap.

Try cucumber-and-mint infused water, refrigerated overnight.

Use cucumbers in a gazpacho.

Add cucumbers to coleslaw.

Mix diced cucumbers with low-fat yogurt, garlic, dill, and lemon to make tzatziki sauce to add to a grain bowl or serve as a dip. Add to a quinoa, brown rice, or whole grain pasta salad.

Cut into slices or sticks and dip into hummus.

Zalata, meaning salad in Assyrian, is a Middle Eastern salad that is typically made with Persian cucumbers, white onion, and fresh herbs. The salad is served as an appetizer or a side dish.Zalata

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

3-5 Persian cucumbers OR 1 large slicing cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons finely shopped fresh mint

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (1-2 lemons)

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

Wash hands with soap and water. Scrub the tomatoes, cucumbers and onion with a clean vegetable brush under running water; chop. Gently rub the fresh parsley and mint under running water; finely chop.

In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cucumber, onion, parsley and mint.

In a separate small bowl, combine garlic, lemon juice and salt (if desired).

Pour lemon juice mixture over vegetables. Mix well.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 15, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 0mg, total carbohydrates 4g, fiber 1g, total sugars 2g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 1g.