Cleanliness is an important part in keeping food safe. Everything that touches food should be clean.

Listed below are steps we can take to help prevent food poisoning at home:

Wash hands with warm, soapy water for 20 seconds:

— Before and after handling food

— After using the bathroom

— After changing a diaper

— After handling pets

— After tending to a sick person

— After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

— After handling uncooked eggs or raw meat, poultry, or fish and their juices

Thoroughly wash with hot, soapy water all surfaces that come in contact with raw meat, poultry, fish and eggs before moving on to the next step in food preparation. Consider using paper towels to clean kitchen surfaces. If you use dishcloths, wash them often in the hot cycle of your washing machine. Keep other surfaces, such as faucets and counter tops, clean by washing with hot, soapy water.

To keep cutting boards clean, wash them in hot, soapy water after each use; then rinse and air or pat dry with clean paper towels. Cutting boards can be sanitized with a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Flood the surface with the bleach solution and allow it to stand for several minutes; then rinse and air or pat dry with clean paper towels.

Non-porous acrylic, plastic, glass, and solid wood boards can be washed in a dishwasher (laminated boards may crack and split). Once plastic cutting boards become excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves, replace them.

Do not use the same platter and utensils that held the raw product to serve the cooked product. Any bacteria present in raw meat or juices can contaminate the safely cooked product. Serve cooked products on clean plates, using clean utensils and clean hands.

When using a food thermometer, it is important to wash the probe after each use with hot, soapy water before reinserting it into a food.

Keep pets, household cleaners, and other chemicals away from food and surfaces used for food.

When picnicking or cooking outdoors, take plenty of clean utensils. Pack clean, dry, and wet and soapy cloths for cleaning surfaces and hands.

By keeping everything clean that comes in contact with food, you can be assured you are helping to do your part to keep yourself and your family safe from food poisoning.

<&underline>Campfire Apple Pie Packet</&underline>

1 apple

1 tablespoon raisins

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Wash hands with soap and water.

Gently rub apple under cold running water. Core and slice the apple.

Place apple slices on a 12-inch foil square. Sprinkle with raisins, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Wrap the foil around the apple and seal using the fold over method. Wrap in a second layer of foil.

Place packet on or just above white coals in your campfire or backyard fire ring (a grill works too, but not as much fun!).

Using long-handled tongs, turn the packets after 5 minutes and cook 3 minutes more. Times may vary according to the hotness of the coals.

Remove packet from the coals.

Using hot pads or oven mitts, unwrap the apple pie and let cool for a few minutes on a plate before serving.

Nutrition information per packet: Calories 137 total fat 0g saturated fat 0g cholesterol 0mg sodium 6mg total carbohydrates 37g fiber 5g