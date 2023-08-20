Almost everyone has experienced a foodborne illness at some point in time.

It is very important that the food we bring home is as safe as possible. Here are some tips for purchasing safe food:

Wait on the cold foods. Pick up your frozen and refrigerated foods at the end of your shopping trip. This way they will stay cold as long as possible. Pick them up right before you head for the checkout.

Be careful with meat and poultry. When purchasing fresh meats, always place them in a plastic bag. Juice from the meats can drip onto foods such as fresh produce that do not receive further cooking. This can spread harmful bacteria and make you sick. Never purchase meat or poultry in a package that is leaking.

Pay attention to dates. Be sure to look at the “sell by” and “use by” date on perishable foods. If the “sell by” date has passed, don’t buy the product. The “use by” date applies to the date you should use by at home, so make sure you will be able to eat the food within that time frame.

On your way home: Always go straight home from the grocery store. The longer food is at room temperature, the faster bacteria will grow.

If your trip to the store takes a long time in the summer heat, try taking along a cooler and ice packs in the car. Before traveling home, put meat and dairy foods in the cooler. Keep perishable foods out of the hot trunk in summer and place in the air-conditioned car instead.

Home sweet home. Always unpack cold items first and get them into the refrigerator or freezer fast! Refrigerate perishable food within two hours (on hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees F).

Taco Twist

3 cups whole wheat corkscrew macaroni, uncooked

1 pound lean ground beef

1 (1.25 ounce) package taco seasoning mix

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup low-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 cup non-fat sour cream

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean the green pepper by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain.

In a large skillet, brown ground beef until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F on food thermometer. Drain fat.

Add taco seasoning, tomato sauce, and green pepper to meat.

Bring meat mixture to a boil. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, combine cooked macaroni, 1/2 cup cheese, and sour cream. Spread in prepared baking dish.

Top with meat mixture and remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 300, total fat 7g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 25mg, sodium 820mg, total carbohydrates 38g, fiber 2g, total sugars 3g, protein 21g.