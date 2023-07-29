According to Department of Energy data, a recent analysis found that weather-related power outages are up by 67% since 2000.

Planning for stormy weather or a power outage can eliminate a major source of stress for you, your family, or others you care for, such as an elderly relative or neighbor.

Here are steps to follow to prepare for a possible power outage:

Be prepared. Keep a few days’ worth of ready-to-eat foods on hand that do not require cooking or cooling, which depend on electricity.

Monitor temperatures. Keep an appliance thermometer in both the refrigerator and freezer. Make sure the refrigerator temperature is at 40 degrees F or below and the freezer is at 0 degree F or below. To preserve cold air that keeps food safe, only open the refrigerator or freezer if absolutely necessary.

4-hour window. Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours during a power outage if you don’t open the door. After four hours without power, discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers.

When in doubt, throw it out. Never taste food to determine its safety. Refrigerated foods that can be held at temperatures above 40 degrees F until power returns include hard cheeses, butter, margarine, fresh uncut fruits and vegetables, salad dressing, ketchup, mustard, olives, pickles, jams, jellies and peanut butter.

Food keeps longer in a freezer. If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to 48 hours in a full freezer and 24 hours in a half-full freezer. If your freezer is not typically full, freeze containers of water for ice ahead of time to help keep food cold in the freezer, refrigerator, or coolers.

Think ahead. Obtain dry ice or block ice if your power is going to be out for a prolonged period. Fifty pounds of dry ice should hold an 18-cubic-foot freezer for two days. (Caution: Do not touch dry ice with bare hands or place it in direct contact with food.)

Summer Vegetable Salsa

1 medium zucchini, diced

1 medium white onion, diced

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 jalapeño pepper (optional), diced (see note)

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/4 cup lime juice

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean zucchini, tomatoes and cilantro or parsley by gently rubbing under cold running water. Clean the onion and jalapeño peppers by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Prepare as directed.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Mix gently.

Chill in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Note: Be careful when cutting the jalapeño. Wearing gloves when handling jalapenos is recommended as the jalapeño juices can burn the skin.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 25, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 198mg, total carbohydrates 6g, fiber 1g, protein 1g.