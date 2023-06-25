Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, and physical inactivity is one of several major risk factors. So, put your heart into getting active.

Here are tips to get you going.

Remember, it doesn’t take all day. Aim for at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each WEEK. This can reduce your risk for heart disease and your chances of developing other risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

There are no good excuses (or very few). It’s always going to be too hot, too cold, too windy, too busy, etc. You can get active throughout the day. Take walks at work instead of coffee breaks, or just do more of what you already enjoy—biking, dancing, golf, and gardening all count.

You do you. While some people love to exercise alone, others benefit from the support of group classes or team sports. Whether indoors or outdoors, find what works for you at the time of day you feel most energetic.

Get strong. In addition to aerobic activity, take time to strengthen your muscles. Try to work your leg, hip, back, chest, abdomen, shoulder, and arm muscles. Aim to do muscle strengthening twice a week in addition to your aerobic activities.

When to check with your doctor: Certain physical activities are safe for most people. If you have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, or other symptoms, talk with your doctor first.

<&underline>Chicken Alfredo Pasta</&underline>

1 pound chicken, skinless and boneless

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2-1/2 cups whole wheat penne or rotini pasta

3 cups broccoli florets OR 3 cups frozen chopped broccoli

1 cup low-fat milk

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, cubed

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean broccoli by rubbing gently under cold running water.

Remove visible fat from chicken and cut into bite-sized pieces. Wash hands with soap and water after handling uncooked chicken.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken cubes and cook for 7 to 9 minutes, while stirring occasionally, until chicken reaches 165 degrees F when measured with a food thermometer. Set aside and cover to keep warm.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Add fresh or frozen broccoli during the last 3 minutes of cooking.

Drain the water from the pasta and broccoli. Return food to the pot and return to the stove over low heat.

Add the milk and cream cheese. Stir the mixture constantly until smooth.

Add the Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, pepper, and cooked chicken. Stir to combine.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1-1/3 cups): Calories 320, total fat 14g, saturated fat 6g, cholesterol 85mg, sodium 340mg, total carbohydrates 22g, fiber 3g, total sugars 5g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 28g.