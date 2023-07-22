This is a perfect time to enjoy delicious Nebraska-grown sweet corn.

Did you know that corn is a great source of fiber, potassium, folate and vitamin A? Not only that, but an ear of corn also only contains about 80 calories. What a nutritional bargain!

Here’s what you need to know about preparing the perfect sweet corn:

Purchasing: Choose ears of sweet corn that have green husks and fresh silk. Kernels should be tender and plump. Avoid damaged or dried out sweet corn cobs. Cook and consume corn on the cob within one to two days of picking for best quality.

Cleaning: If the kernels look dry or have damage on the tip, cut off the end of the ear. Rinse the ears under cool, running water before cooking. Most people typically remove the outer husk and silks before preparing. However, it does vary with the cooking method. Cooking corn on the cob with the husks on will help retain moisture and flavor. Choose the cooking method that is most convenient for you and your family.

Microwave: Place shucked or unshucked corn in a microwave-safe dish. For shucked corn, cook 4 minutes, add more time if needed until kernels are tender. For unshucked corn, cook for 5 minutes before removing the husk and silk.

Stovetop: Shuck the corn. Fill a large pot with water. Bring to a boil and add the corn. All the corn should be covered with water. Cover pot and reduce heat to medium. Cook corn until the kernels are tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Multi-cooker: Shuck the corn. Place the trivet in the multi-cooker with about 1 cup of water. Place the corn in the pot, stacking if needed. Cook on high pressure for 2 minutes with a quick release. Carefully remove the lid once pressure has reduced and serve immediately.

Oven: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Shuck corn and place each ear on a piece of aluminum foil. Add butter and sprinkle with salt and pepper, if desired. Tightly wrap and roast directly on oven rack. Cook until kernels are tender, about 30 minutes. Allow corn to cool for 5 minutes before opening.

Elote, meaning corn in Spanish, is alsoa name of a popular Mexican street food staple. The main ingredient is cooked corn on the cob, traditionally coated in mayonnaise, rolled in Cotija cheese, and sprinkled with ancho chili powder. Try this modified salad version to experience the delicious flavor combinations.

<&underline>Elote Salad (Mexican Street Corn Salad)</&underline>

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 ears of corn, cut from the cob (see notes)

1 jalapeño, seeds removed, diced

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced fresh cilantro

1/4 cup non-fat sour cream

1/4 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili powder (see notes)

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean the corn and onion by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Clean the jalapeño and cilantro by gently rubbing under running water. Prepare as indicated.

In a large skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add corn and cook while occasionally stirring for 5 minutes, or until slightly charred. Transfer to a large bowl and let it cool.

Add the remaining ingredients to the corn and stir until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Notes: Three cups of canned or frozen corn can be used instead of fresh corn. For a spicier salad, ancho chili powder, chipotle chili powder or cayenne pepper can be used.

Nutrition information per serving (1/2 cup): Calories 60, total fat 2g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 70mg, total carbohydrates 9g, fiber 1g total sugars 1g, includes 0g added sugars protein 2g.