Grand Generation
Center
Doniphan Senior
Center
The center is currently open for indoor dining.
308-385-5308
MONDAY — Scalloped potatoes with ham casserole, buttered peas, muffin, orange.
TUESDAY — Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, coleslaw, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, herbed dressing, candied yams, cranberry gelatin, bread, apple.
THURSDAY — Swiss steak, rice pilaf, chuckwagon corn, macaroni vegetable salad, diced peaches.
FRIDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, buttered carrots, garden salad, bread.