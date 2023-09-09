Grand Generation Center
Doniphan Senior Center
The center is currently open for indoor dining.
308-385-5308
MONDAY — Stuffed pepper casserole, cheesy cauliflower, biscuit, apple.
TUESDAY — Salmon loaf, hash brown casserole, country mix vegetables, frog eye salad, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, baby bakers, creamed gravy, creamed peas, bread, banana.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, three bean salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, green beans with bacon, tossed salad, blushing pineapple, blueberry muffin.