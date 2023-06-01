Studio 10 Art Gallery will feature the works of two area artists, Beth Gardner and Peggy Kokes Alloway, during its June exhibit.

The gallery will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, for a chance to meet the artists. Light refreshments and appetizers will be provided.

Gardner, who lives in Kearney, says she “is a self-taught artist, and follows no rules.” She creates abstract (non-objective) art which feels most free and natural to her. Her medium used is mostly acrylic with occasional watercolor. She says she really likes painting large pieces.

“There is so much freedom in going large,” she said.

Recently, Gardner has been experimenting with smaller creations giving art lovers more purchase options.

“Art is a very individual and personal experience for the creator and the viewer,” she said and added that her “inspiration frequently comes from color, mood, or the current season. Sometimes it’s the size of the brush or at a time of day.

“You just never know what the end product will be, however, it’s always exciting and sometimes a pleasant surprise.”

Kokes Alloway was raised on a farm/ranch near the North Loup River and has always had a strong connection to nature. She majored in art at Kearney State College and is active in three galleries including Noyes Art Gallery in Lincoln, Studio 10 in Grand Island and Main Street Gallery in her hometown of North Loup.

She paints scenes from her home state using vibrant colors and imagery. Her work is featured in many private collections.

This exhibit will remain on display through June 30.

Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Summer concert series opens tonight

Code Blue will open the long-running summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department with an 8 p.m. performance Thursday, June 1, at Grace Abbott Park.

“Its music is eclectic, covering many different musical styles,” the city noted in a press release, “Everyone will walk away dancing after hearing this band.”

The six-week series presents concerts on Thursday nights, either at Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets, or Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

The 2023 season also includes:

June 8: Jesse Karr Band, 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park.

June 15: Mohanna with Red Shoes, 8 p.m., Buechler Park.

June 22: Blue Plate Special, 8 p.m., Buechler, Park.

June 29: TeZZ, 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park.

July 6: OK Sisters, 8 p.m., Buechler Park.

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com

Liederkranz to host accordion trio

The Brad Husak Trio will bring its “old-time button accordion polkas and waltzes” to Grand Island for a Saturday performance at the Liederkranz.

The band will take the stage from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Liedekranz Courtyard at First and Walnut streets. Feel free to bring lawn chairs.

Admission is $10 for non-members.

For more information, call 308-382-9337.

Hastings Community Theatre presents ‘Glorious!’

HASTINGS — The Hastings Community Theatre will end its 63rd season with “Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” opening Friday, June 9.

“Glorious!” is the story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a larger-than-life performer with commitment and drive but lacking one thing — talent. Not one to be dissuaded by such trifles, and encouraged by her equally eccentric friends, she sets her sights on a nail-biting performance at none other than Carnegie Hall.

“Come enjoy this hilarious, inspiring true-story, and find yourself cheering for the underdog who, while many can say couldn’t sing, none can say she DIDN’T sing!”

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9-11 and June 16-18, at the theater, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village) in Hastings.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students, and are available online at www.hctheatre.org. Tickets will also be available at the door, subject to availability.

Library to host children’s art exhibit

The Grand Island Public Library will host its second annual Children’s Art Show as part of the 2023 summer reading program.

Artists age 10 and younger, as of June 30, may enter one piece of art for this show. Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, June 7 (parents or guardians must submit entries with a completed form). All entries must be ready to hang or display in a glass case. All art entries may be photographed for inclusion on GIPL’s social media and include the artist’s first name.

The Children’s Art Show will be available for public viewing in the Library’s Art Alcove from Thursday, June 8, through June 30, during regular business hours.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 308-385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

This film is rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.