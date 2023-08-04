ST. PAUL — Grace Church in St. Paul will host its fifth annual Beast Feast event on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the St. Paul Civic Center.

Beast Feast is an outreach event focused on attracting men and boys, age 10 or older, with an interest in outdoor activities and adventure.

The event, beginning at 6 p.m., will include a steak dinner with potatoes, salad, rolls and a drink.

Special guest will be Jim Capaldo, a global explorer and seasoned storyteller. He spent 13 years living in Siberia amongst nomadic tribes in a yurt as well as several years ministering in Alaska before coming back to the lower 48.

He has a vast experience living in the wilderness and other harsh conditions and will be sharing stories and pictures of his time amongst those nomadic tribes and other experiences.

Beast Feast will feature door prize drawings, including a variety of outdoor sporting and camping items, with the grand prize being a Savage 110 APEX Hunter XP 6.5 Creedmoor hunting rifle with Vortex Crossfire II scope (must be present to win).

The church is seeking support for this community event in the form of door prize drawing items, a financial contribution or promotional displays. Sponsors will have their logos displayed on a “Wall of Support” and will be included in the Beast Feast program.

The civic center is located at 423 Howard Ave. in St. Paul. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 308-754-4770 or online at www.stpaulgrace.org