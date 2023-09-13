Emily Bass and the Near Miracle will open the 2023-24 season for the Grand Island Music Series with a free concert set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Stuhr Museum.

Emily Bass is a rock-soul-gospel singer performing in and around Lincoln since 2015. Bass writes original music inspired by Carol King and Aretha Franklin. The sound Bass creates supports her own energy and bring the crowd in for “jubilant celebrations and heartbreaking blues.”

This concert will be on the East Portico at the museum; bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Now in its second season, the Grand Island Music Series is a fully incorporated nonprofit within Grand Island’s College Park and is presented in partnership with Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.

The series features a concert every month throughout the year; four free outdoor concerts at Stuhr, and eight indoor concerts at College Park, with an admission charge ($18) for adults. Season memberships are also available for $130.

With a goal of providing a series of monthly concerts for our community and surrounding cities, the Grand Island Music Series presents a great variety of musical performances in a number of diverse styles.

The rest of the 2023-24 season includes (admission charged for indoor concerts at College Park):

— Camille Metoyer Moten, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, College Park. Metoyer’s versatility is well known from musical theater to jazz and pop. She will bring music to life in cabaret or concert style — Well-known songs coupled with new songs will “delight all ages.” Songs made popular by artists such as Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, Lena Horne, Etta James and more recent artists are in the repertoire.

— Keri Chryst and the French Connection. 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. College Park. “America’s fascination for Parisian sophistication and joie de vivre rivals only that of the French for the vim and verve of the American way of life.” Join this parisienne chanteuse on a musical journey, back and forth across the big pond, and “discover the delicate interplay between these two cultures and the musical bond they have forged over the years through this very American art form — jazz.

— The Lightning Bugs — Christmas!, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, College Park. The Lightning Bugs will present a special Christmas show to get the audience in the spirit of the season. Enjoy traditional and familiar favorites as the Bugs warm up College Park with their smooth vocal harmonies. The Lightning Bugs are a popular jazz trio specializing in “Moonbeam Swing.” The band’s name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic, “Glow.”

— Heartbeats, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, College Park. Combine the world class pianist, Jeff Jenkins, with the emotional vocals of Terri Jo and you have “Heartbeats”. Contemporary interpretations of the American songbook, pop classics, earthy blues, and fresh and inspiring originals. This duo will “usher you down an avenue of timeless and deeply moving music. A collage of colorful expressions of joy, passion, happiness and humor.”

— Cuban Missile Crisis, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, College Park. These three world-class veteran performers — Joey Gulizia, electronic wind instrument and percussion, Michael Pujado, percussion and Matt Wallace, tenor sax — will perform a “fun and diverse set of familiar tunes.” Their program will include many elements including jazz performed in a tropical style.

— Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, College Park. The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble is a professional ensemble dedicated to arts education, community outreach, and presenting concerts of the highest quality. The ensemble presents concerts each year at various churches, concert halls and other venues, involving professional trumpet players from Lincoln, Omaha and other communities.

— The Shucks Brothers, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, College Park. The Shucks Brothers feature Steve Hanson (guitar, banjo, mandolin and vocals), Dave Miller (mandolin, guitar and vocals) and Jim Pipher (bass and vocals). The Shucks feature “great harmony vocals and some serious string tickling on bluegrass, country and western swing favorites.”

— Oscar Erives, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, College Park. Erives is a concert pianist who is classically trained, but who’s passion extends into jazz, film scores, video game soundtracks, to even regional Mexican music. In this concert, he will be performing select works from Japanese film composer Joe Hisaishi, who composes for Studio Ghibli. Hisaishi’s colorful work combines aspects of Japanese culture and western ideas and harmonies.

— Mariachi Zapata, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, Stuhr Museum. Ramon Hernandez named his band Mariachi Zapata after Emiliano Zapata, a heroic figure from the Mexican Revolution. “Some think it is an organization of just performers, and we have fun,” he says. “What we really are (doing) is keeping the culture alive — the Mexican culture, Chicano culture.” Mariachi Zapata has been nominated for four Omaha Entertainment Awards winning Best World Music in 2018.

— Kusi Taki, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Stuhr Museum. Experience Andean cultures through an acoustic journey and storytelling. The award-winning Lincoln-based Andean musical group Kusi Taki will play traditional South American instruments including the Quena (flute), Zampoñas (panpipes), Charango (10-stringed small guitar) and Bombo (goatskin drum) and sing in Spanish and Quechua to bring alive the cultures and history of the Andes.

— Kenny Janak Orchestra, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Stuhr Museum. The musicians in KJO have extensive experience playing a wide variety of styles, but all share in the love of playing this European-inspired music known as dechovka (Czech), blasmusik (German) or simply polka music! KJO “aims to share their love of the music through carefully crafted arrangements of the songs played with energy and feeling.”

In case of inclement weather, outdoor performances will be moved to College Park. For more information on any of the performances or to purchase season tickets, call College Park at 308-850-3307.