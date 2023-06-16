Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Friday, June 16

Hear Grand Island, featuring Gallivant, Mad Dog and The 20/20s, Ghostlike, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Red Power Roundup, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Farmall tractor and more, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Fonner Park. In addition to tractor displays, both indoors and out, the event includes kids activities, vendors, food and more. Single-day passes are $15 at the door, three-day passes are $35; children 11 and younger admitted free; RPRU2023.com

“Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., (inside Good Samaritan Village), Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org and at the door, subject to availability.

Swedish Midsommar Festival, through Sunday, Stromsburg. Event includes a chicken barbecue, entertainment and coronation on Friday; sports tournaments, arts and crafts, kids games and family activities, entertainment, food and a parade (“Here Come the Swedes,” 6 p.m.) on Saturday; and a car show, cornhole tournament and more on Sunday. Schedule: theswedishfestival.com; information: 402-764-5265.

“100 Years of Making Memories,” 100th annual Annevar festival, through Sunday, Ravenna. Event includes a parade (11 a.m. Saturday), pageants, dances, contests, auctions, food, car show, entertainment and more. Information/schedule: www.experienceravenna.com

Father’s Day Rod Run, 47th annual, through Sunday, Ord. Event includes games and other activities, with a dance featuring the Jessy Karr Band at the Trotter Event Center on Saturday (free for Rod Run participants or $10 per person and $15 per couple); and a Show and Shine car show, contests, parade (noon) and a barbecue on Sunday. Sponsored by Valley Rods Unlimited; 308-728-9950, or https://ordcarclub.com/47th-fathers-day-rod-run

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 17

Colossal Coney Contest, ninth annual, to benefit the Hall County Historical Society’s 4th of July fireworks display, 10:30 a.m., 104 E. Third St. (parking lot across the street); 308-382-7155.

Aebleskiver breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 403 S. Mill St., Dannebrog. In addition to aebleskiver (sweet Danish pancake balls), the meal will include sausage, eggs, applesauce and a drink; freewill donations.

Grand Island Pride 2023, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna. Family-friendly event includes a parade, entertainment, speakers, vendors, crafts, food and more; free. Event continues with the Pride Drag Show (ages 18 and older only), 9 p.m., Balz Banquet Hall in Railside; $10 cover; doors open at 8.

“Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” a children’s theater sponsored by Grand Island City Parks and Rec department, 4 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. No admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290.

“Get Out and Get Moving" Grundlovsfest celebration, celebrating 30 years of the Hike and Bike trail, Saturday and Sunday, Dannebrog. Saturday events include a walking parade (10 a.m., Mill Street; open to wagons, bikes, pets; no cars or trucks due to road construction); arts and crafts, antique tractor and classic car shows, games for both kids and adults; food and more. Sunday features a non-denominational church service, 10:30 a.m., under the water tower; potluck dinner will follow; dannebrognews@gmail.com or Facebook.com/dannebrogne.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the pu2315blic; 308-381-1555.