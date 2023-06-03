What began as Kaufman Plaza has become an attractive gathering place and entertainment center in downtown Grand Island, complete with a new lawn, permanent stage and year-round seating.

Officials cut the ribbon inaugurating the brand new Amur Plaza late Friday afternoon.

Formerly known as Railside Plaza, the area is right next to Amur Equipment Finance, at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and West Third Street.

Because of drizzly weather, the ceremony was held inside the Amur Equipment Finance building. The group then went outside to cut the ribbon, with about 60 people gathered on the stage.

The project expanded the plaza to the northwest. An asphalt parking lot was replaced with grass. The new stage is north of the performance space’s former location, closer to Front Street.

The primary funders of the improvement project were Amur Equipment Finance and Grow Grand Island.

At the indoor gathering, Todd Wainwright of Amur Equipment Finance said the plaza is "a great example of what the private sector and the public sector can do when they work together."

Many Amur employees attended the ceremony.

"It's their hard work daily that allows us to be in the place financially to do such a contribution to the city," Wainwright said. "Without their hard work, none of this happens. So let's give them a round of applause, if you would."

Creating the plaza was "a fun experience from the beginning," Wainwright said. "There was not a lot of red tape. Amos might disagree. But it seemed to go off without a hitch from where I was sitting."

That comment referred to Amos Anson, whose company, Empire Development, was the project's general contractor.

The plaza was in the discussion stage for several years, Wainwright said. He knows a lot of work went on behind the scenes. But, "Once the ink was on the paper it moved very, very quickly."

Many partners came together to create the plaza, Wainwright said. He hopes that Amur employees and everyone in Grand Island is "proud of the space" and will make use of it.

Funds for the project also came from the Wolbach Foundation, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and supporters of Hear Grant Island.

On behalf of Grow Grand Island, Will Armstrong thanked Amur "for their vision and their large financial contribution to make this project a reality."

In addition to those mentioned above, Armstrong thanked Empire Development, the Railside Business Improvement District and the city.

He saluted members of the Kaufman family "for their original vision in having a plaza" in Grand Island. Kaufman Plaza became Railside Plaza in 2016.

Besides providing financial support, Grow Grand Island did a lot of the detail work, Armstrong said.

"Grand Island's on a roll," Armstrong said, mentioning the Nebraska State Fair, a new casino, "excellent air service" and a redeveloped mall.

"And today, Amur Plaza," Armstrong concluded. "All of these represent the aquifer of progress that flows both underneath and through the place we call home. Congratulations to everybody involved."

In a few moments, Mayor Roger Steele said, attendees would move outside. When they do, "we will be standing in the heart of Grand Island that has existed for over 150 years.

"The business leaders and civic leaders who established Grand Island would understand the pride that we take in establishing the Amur Plaza as the new Grand Island center for activities and entertainment," Steele said.

Throughout Grand Island's 150-year history, Steele said, one thing has remained the same -- the "willingness of business and civic leaders to dream big and accomplish great goals. That one thing is what brings us here today.

"Amur Plaza is a continuation of the big dreams and great goals that built Grand Island into the magnificent city that it is today," Steele said.

The city, he said, is a proud partner in Amur Plaza.

On May 23, the City Council voted to name the area Amur Plaza "in honor of Amur's contribution and support for this vital and vibrant space."

Steele thanked all those "whose hard work and vision created the plaza. Your work and vision will be appreciated by thousands of people for years and years. Amur Plaza will become known as the center for great entertainment and great gatherings in Grand Island.

"This beautiful plaza makes a statement about the confidence we have in ourselves and the confidence that we have in Grand Island's future," Steele said.

"The Amur Plaza shows the world that we always build on our excellent past while looking forward into the future. We are indeed a city with a great and historic past and a brilliant future. On that we can rest assured," Steele said.

"This dedication of the Amur Plaza is a proud day for Grand Island. I am honored to be a part of it. Thank you for attending," Steele said.