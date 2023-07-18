The Hall County Fair kicks off today and runs through Sunday at Fonner Park.

“This year’s festivities … are set to deliver an exciting lineup of new features and traditional favorites that will leave both young and old in awe,” said Corby Flagle, fair manager. “We aim to keep our program fresh while maintaining beloved classics that have made our fair an iconic event. Visitors can expect to marvel at the 4-H exhibits, open class exhibits, livestock show, kids’ sanctioned pedal pull, and diverse array of entertainment options.”

Wednesday’s schedule includes check-ins for open class entries starting at 2 p.m. at various locations around Fonner Park.

Events start in earnest on Thursday with the first of many 4-H shows that are a big part of the fair. Both the 4-H and open class poultry show and swine show run from 8:30 a.m. to noon; the poultry show in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn and the swine show in the Five Points Bank Arena.

Shows continue throughout the afternoon and evening with rabbits, goats and dogs all on display. The 4-H food sale is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Aurora Coop Pavilion.

The DC Lynch Carnival will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, offering an “electrifying atmosphere along with a variety of thrilling rides and games,” Flagle said. The carnival will also be open from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Friday schedule’s includes more 4-H and open class shows, Flagle said, but “the event of the night is at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion, showcasing the incredible talent that will make you want to get up and dance.

“Starting the show is the local Grand Island band, BD and the Boys, followed by the Jessy Karr Band. Plus, there’s even more to enjoy, including a car show, making Friday a night to remember.”

The car show runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and it’s free for both participants and those who just want to look at the cars.

BD and the Boys will play from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Aurora Coop Pavilion and the Jessy Karr Band will take the stage from 9 p.m. to midnight. There is no charge for either event.

“Saturday is packed with even more excitement, with the trailer races taking center stage,” Flagle said. “Trailer races are a one-of-a-kind event new to the Hall County Fair, where drivers race around the track while towing a trailer behind their vehicle. The trailers are often decorated in creative and humorous ways, and the goal is to be the first driver to cross the finish line while still attached to their trailer. There’s $10,000 up for grabs. It’s an exhilarating spectacle that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

After the races, Grand Island’s own Exit 312 band will take the stage, closing out the night with a bang. While on the other side of the fairgrounds in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion, the Hispanic band LA Imparable Banda will be performing starting at 6 pm.

Antique farm equipment will be on display throughout the grounds from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

The fair wraps up Sunday with a worship service hosted by St. Pauls Lutheran Church from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Aurora Coop Pavilion.

Two big 4-H events are scheduled for Sunday afternoon: round robin showmanship from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and the livestock auction from 4:30 to 6 p.m., both in Five Points Pavilion. Pioneer Farm and Heritage Farm Awards will be presented during the auction, starting at 4:30.

The best part? Admission to the Hall County Fair is free, and most shows are as well.

For a complete schedule of events, head over to hallcountyfair.com.