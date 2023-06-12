The Hargis House will be the setting for a Victorian tea party at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

The event will include fashion hats of the era along with entertainment. Linda Studley will give a presentation on “Grandma’s Hankies,” exploring the ways handkerchiefs were used at the turn of the century.

Attendees will take home a complimentary gift from the event. Assorted desserts and beverages will be served. Attendees are welcome to wear their “fancy hat” and bring one of their vintage handkerchiefs if they would like.

The Hargis House was built in 1898 for Andrew M. Hargis, a cofounder of the Grand Island Business and Normal College. Once completed, this Queen Anne architectural style home was called “Hargis Mansion,” as it was said to have been one of the show places located between Chicago and Denver.

Linda Studley, co-chair of the event shared, “Time is not kind to anyone’s or anything’s appearance, the Hargis House included. In an effort to keep this showcase, historical home alive and in use by all of those interested in the surrounding areas, repairs are a priority. Our goal is to have this home to be around for our children and grandchildren to enjoy.”

A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the event to be used for restoration of the house. Co-chair Martha Moellenberndt at 308-379-6121 is taking reservations. There is no deadline for reservations, however seating is limited to around 60.

Members are planning future events to provide information about other customs of the Victorian era.

The Hargis House can be used to host tea parties, anniversaries, baby and wedding showers and weddings.