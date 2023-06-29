Celebrating Grand Island’s diversity and aiming to “bridge” the communities along Third and Fourth Streets downtown, Hear Grand Island will present its third “Bridge” concert on Friday, June 30.

In partnership with the Multicultural Coalition, the concert will feature three bands and a DJ.

DJ Eddy Mix will set the tone from 6 to 7 p.m. Taking the stage at 7 p.m. is Las Cruxes, a band with members from Omaha, Los Angeles and Mexico. Next up is Casii Stephan of Tulsa, Okla., from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Headliners El Nuevo Imperio from Lincoln will perform from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Hear Grand Island continues every Friday through Aug. 4. The lineup includes:

July 7: Igor & the Red Elvises, Wild Roses, Bug Heaven.

July 14: The Midnight Devils, Alyeska, The Real Zebos.

July 21: The Killigans, Social Cinema, Blondo.

July 28: Shooter Jaxx, KC Cameron.

Aug. 4: Totally 80s Dance Party with AM/FM Lincoln.

All this activity takes place in Amur Plaza at Third and Wheeler streets. For more information, check out Hear Grand Island’s page on Facebook.

Summer concert to feature TeZZ

TeZZ will take the stage at 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, June 29) when the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department continues into its fifth week.

This band features “seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”

The concert will be in Grace Abbott Park on West State and Cleburn streets. There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

The 2023 season will conclude with a performance from the OK Sisters at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Kate Fly and Karen Lee have been performing acoustic music for more than 35 years together in mid-Nebraska along with close friend Martin Tilley, who plays the blues harmonica. Their music is a mixture of blues, country, pop and Americana.

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com

Children’s theater auditions set for July 6

Auditions for “Big Bad,” the summer’s second children’s theater production sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department, are planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division.

Open to children age 7 to 15, a group script reading and casting will take place that day. Rehearsals start in earnest on Monday, July 10, and will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Dress rehearsal is Thursday, July 20, with the performance to follow at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

For more information, call 308-389-0290.

This weekend at the Grand …

“The Flash” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he’s looking for.

This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some strong language and partial nudity. Running time is two hours and 24 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors

For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.