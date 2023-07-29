Derick Lorentz has been named chief financial officer of Grand Island Regional Medical Center and assumed his role on July 17.

In addition, Tracy Schmitt named finance director for Bryan Health medical centers in Grand Island and Central City.

“Derick’s financial acumen and experiences in different health care settings positions him to provide great leadership for our organization,” said Larry Speicher, chief executive officer of Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Lorentz will also provide financial oversight and guidance at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.

Patrick Avila, CEO of Merrick Medical Center says, “Having Derick in an expanded role of oversight and leadership for Merrick Medical Center gives us added confidence by incorporating his talents into our overall focus of achieving a high level of performance for the community and our service region.”

Lorentz most recently served as vice president and chief financial officer for Centura Health, headquartered in Centennial, Colorado. He held responsibilities in leadership of financial teams that serve multiple hospitals.

“His abilities to understand the needs in smaller and medium-sized hospitals will provide us with a great resource for efficiencies and leadership for our teams,” Speicher said.

Lorentz earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, and his master of health administration from Walden University. He has been active with the Healthcare Financial Management Association, local Rotary organizations, and coaching youth in basketball and baseball.

Schmitt, a CPA, has been named finance director at Grand Island Regional Medical Center and Merrick Medical Center, both affiliated with the Bryan Health system. She assumed this role on July 17.

Schmitt most recently served as Controller at GIRMC.

“Tracy has demonstrated her talents as our Controller since November 23, 2020. She has been extremely helpful in providing us with stability during our interim CFO search and the quality of her work continues to stand out” Speicher said. “I’m excited to see Tracy expand her duties by helping the Merrick Medical Center team.”

Avila added, “Merrick Medical Center is fortunate to have a finance leader with Tracy’s background and knowledge join our team.”

Schmitt earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has been active with the Nebraska Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. She has served as a volunteer with Junior Achievement, and as the board treasurer for Leadership Tomorrow.

In addition to Schmitt’s leadership at MMC, Lorentz will provide additional financial oversight. Avila says that their combined expertise will be beneficial for patients served at MMC.

“Tracy’s acumen and Derick Lorentz’s experience with critical access hospitals will only enhance our performance as we continue to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”