Island Area Cruisers, a local car club, will be hosting its 26th annual Charity Car Show on Saturday, June 24, at Grand Island’s Stolley Park.

Members and nonmembers can enjoy a day of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, silent auction and a variety of food and craft vendors. Over 50 businesses have donated money and items for the show.

Proceeds will be used to help with medical expenses for the family of Heather Tjaden, who was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2021.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by the show and silent auction that concludes at 3 p.m. with the announcement of trophy awards and auction winners.

The show is free for the public. For those participating in the show, there is $15 the entry fee.

For additional information, call 402-327-1246 or email at islandareacruisers@gmail.com