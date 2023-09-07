Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey on Friday bound the case of Kelli Lepler over to Hall County District Court.
Corey scheduled Lepler's District Court arraignment for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Lepler, 45, faces 37 felony charges in connection with the operation of her company, Monument Advisors. Thirty-six of the offenses are for theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. The final charge is for theft by deception totaling $1,500 to $4,999.
The bond for Lepler remains at $150,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today