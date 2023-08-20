WAYNE — Middle and high school students from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Colorado immersed themselves in music during Wayne State College’s annual Summer Music Camp from July 31 through Aug. 3 on campus.

It is the first camp that Wayne State has hosted in its newly renovated Peterson Fine Arts Building. Music campers were some of the first musicians to perform in the new band and choir rehearsal rooms, as well as the newly remodeled Ramsey Theatre.

“The advantages to having superior facilities for rehearsing and performing music cannot be overstated,” said Dr. David Bohnert, Dean of Wayne State’s School of Arts and Humanities. “Not only do they keep participants safe by conforming to national standards for hearing health, but they also play a significant role in recruiting and retaining quality students and elevating the performance level of our student musicians. As one of the most active facilities on campus, the Peterson Fine Arts Building regularly brings students, faculty, staff, and the community together in exploring the arts at Wayne State.”

Wayne State faculty and students provided learning opportunities in band, choir, conducting, film music, jazz, mariachi, musical theatre, piano, sight singing, ukulele, and world drumming. Campers also participated in individual instrument or voice lessons.

Area participants include: Lylla Sabata and PJ Sabata of Clarks, Mckenzie King of Genoa, Jocelin Gallardo-Bernal and Arlette Irineo of St. Edward, and Ava Martinez of Silver Creek.

The week culminate with a concert finale featuring the choir, concert band, jazz band, ukulele ensemble, and world drumming. The four-day camp offered a campus living experience and social activities such as a talent show, games, lip sync battle, and scavenger hunt.

Participants praised their experience with comments such as: “It is the perfect place to take your music to the next level,” “Awesome with amazing teachers,” “Fun and engaging,” “It really prepared me for music in school,” Unforgettable fun,” and “It is very fun and strengthens your musical ability.”