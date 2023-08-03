KEARNEY — Tributes to Billy Joel, Elton John, Ricky Nelson, ABBA and more will take the stage during the 2023-24 season at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

The schedule includes:

— “Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Michael Cavanaugh features the greatest hits of these two great rock piano legends featuring hit songs like “Piano Man,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Movin’ Out,” “I’m Still Standing,” “My Life” and many more. The Grammy- and Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s production of “Movin’ Out,” handpicked by Billy Joel himself, has been dubbed the “New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook.”

— “Ricky Nelson Remembered,” starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. The Nelson Family legacy continues as Ricky’s twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar. present an interactive, multi-media rock & roll concert experience, taking the audience on a musical journey down memory lane. Matthew and Gunnar perform their dad’s greatest hits including “Poor Little Fool,” “Hello Mary Lou,” “Travelin’ Man” and “I’m Walking,” alongside their self-penned chart toppers “Love & Affection” and “After the Rain.”

— The Diamonds, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Rock n’ roll is here to stay! Shake, rattle and roll with this high-energy, entertaining trip through the best of classic rock n’ roll and doo-wop. Showcasing the Diamonds’ signature four-part harmony and accented by each member’s instrumental talents, this show will have you dancing in the aisles to songs like “The Stroll,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” “Silhouettes,” “Little Darlin’” and many more!

— “Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA,” Tuesday, April 9 (time TBA). With more than a million tickets sold, the musicians in “The Music of ABBA” are no strangers to the incomparable sound and look of Sweden’s greatest music export! With meticulous attention to costumes, make-up, musical arrangements, movements and the singing, nothing is left to chance. Adding a few of Abba’s live traits such as great solos, musical numbers, and a complete live band with back-up singers, ensures an extra dimension unheard of in most similar productions.

Season tickets are now on sale through the box office; call 308-698-8297. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

In addition to the four season shows, the Kearney Cosmos will present Michael Martin Murphey at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, and tickets are now on sale.

Murphey’s musical journey has taken many unpredictable paths over the past 50 years. Topping the pop, country, western and bluegrass charts, Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina in the Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac,” “Cowboy Logic” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.

General admission tickets are $35; call the box office at the number above or purchase online at merrymancenter.org