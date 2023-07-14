The Grand Island Music Series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, with Paddywhack sharing folk music from the British Isles and North America.

The free concert will be set on the East Portico at Stuhr Museum.

Paddywhack is a Lincoln-based group that has performed for almost 45 years. The band currently consists of Chris Sayre, Dave Marsh and Terry Keefe, three of the original members.

Over the years they have maintained their distinct sound and unique flavor. The group plays a variety of jigs, hornpipes, polkas and reels on a multitude of instruments and mix them up with precise vocal harmonies while singing sea shanties, ballads and sing a-longs.

The individuals in this group are all accomplished musicians and winners of several awards, including the KZUM radio “Members Choice Award” for “The Best of World Music” in 2000, 2001 and 2002. They have performed all across the Great Plains and are members of the Nebraska Arts Council touring program.

An evening with Paddywhack is likely to include haunting tunes on Northumbrian bagpipes, soulful songs on the English concertina and Irish fiddle, delightful melodies on the musical saw, and intricate rhythms on the Irish drum-the bodhran.

Stuhr Bistro will be have food available to purchase, and the Chocolate Bar will have beverages, including beer and wine, available to purchase as well.

For more information, contact Stuhr Museum at 308-385-5316 or check out the Grand Island Music Series page on Facebook.