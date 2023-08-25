If you like Taylor Swift, chances are excellent that you'll like Ember & Oak.

The Nebraska duo will play plenty of Swift music in their performance Sunday morning at the Nebraska State Fair.

Ember & Oak consists of Natalie McGovern, who lives in Omaha, and Lowgaen Schmidt of Elgin. McGovern's stage name is Natalie Christie.

McGovern says the pair has a dynamic and rich sound with lush harmonies that expand cover tunes by a host of artists. In addition to its eclectic original music, the duo covers 1990s alternative music and hits from the '80s.

On Sunday, the duo will play the music of Kacey Musgraves, Sixpence None the Richer and Thompson Square. They'll play "Just Like Heaven" by the Cure, Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel" and an acoustic version of Toto's "Africa."

If people like acoustic-style tunes and music with a "stripped-down folkie/country vibe, then they will really enjoy what we have to offer," she said in a phone interview.

Ember & Oak will play its new single, "Stay With Me." The show will include Lady Antebellum's "Bartender" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

But they'll also cover a lot of Taylor Swift tunes, "especially if we have some Swifties in the audience," she said.

McGovern and Schmidt have performed together for two years.

Both are graduates of Platteview High School, but they didn't know each other in school. McGovern graduated in 2007, Schmidt in 2011.

They didn't meet until both were involved in a 2017 "Spamalot" production at Lofte Community Theatre in Manley.

McGovern is the duo's main vocalist. Schmidt plays multiple instruments.

McGovern is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she studied journalism and public relations. She's written for Omaha Magazine and has done musical theater and opera. She was in two movies that filmed in Nebraska last year.

Schmidt teaches music at Elgin Pope John XXIII.

The duo has played JunkStock, the Mimosa Fest in Norfolk, bars, wineries and brewing companies.

Later this year, they'll play Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna for the second year in a row.

They go "wherever people need live music," she said.