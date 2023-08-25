In forecasting this year's Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Jaime Parr starts off with a weather forecast.

"It looks like we're going to have a very nice break in the weather starting on Friday — certainly more of a break in the weather on Saturday. So we're very excited about that," Parr said Thursday.

There will be more shade on the grounds. In addition, refillable water bottle stations were installed throughout the fairgrounds this summer. Fairgoers can bring in a water bottle and refill it for free all day long.

Even though this is Parr's initial year as executive director, she started her first job with the State Fair in 1998. So you really couldn't say the heat is on.

Fair officials are "just continuing the roll that this fair has been on for multiple years," she said.

"I'm proud of not having changes that are so drastic that people are turned off from them," she said. "I think you'll notice a lot of subtle changes throughout the grounds this year, and I hope that they're well-received."

So don't expect the same-old, same-old. "There's tons of new things to do and see. There's tons of new food and shopping," said the enthusiastic Parr.

One change is the addition of video screens inside the sheep barn, Five Points Bank Arena, Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The screens will give a live view of the show ring, and tell fairgoers what's coming up next.

"That helps the exhibitors, but it also provides a great guest experience," Parr said. "That's about a $650,000 investment there. So we're very proud and we want people to go in those barns and check out the animals and livestock and the shows, but also those video screens." She wants that to be part of their experience.

For the first time this year, districts on the fairgrounds are color-coded. "We kind of took a stab at that last year," Parr said.

The Family Fun Zone, for instance, is the blue district. Fairgoers will see blue picnic tables, trash cans and signage. "It helps people know where they're at, and it helps kind of define that area," Parr said.

"Moving south from Family Fun Zone is the Marketplace. It starts on State Fair Boulevard and continues through all those shopping booths, south of the Heartland Events Center."

That area is yellow. "The livestock block is green and then our Grand District is red," she said.

"Speaking of that, the Grand District has a great new family play area," she said. The area has new patio furniture emblazoned with the State Fair logo.

People can also play giant Jenga and cornhole — "just free things to do in a shaded environment."

In the second weekend, the Grand District will have a bull ride. A free Ninja course arrives after the first weekend.

Also featured will be an Avenue of Breeds. "New this year is a livestock hauling trailer," she said. Guests can visit a trailer that "hauls pigs down the road," she said. "You can walk through it and see what it looks like from the inside. Most people don't get that experience."

Each of the state's 93 counties will feel appreciated in the Family Fun Zone. Banners saluting each county are posted on light poles. Parr hopes residents of each county walk through the area to find their banner.

Some fairgoers were upset at last year's Jeff Dunham performance, partly because they couldn't sit down.

At this year's Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias show at Anderson Ford Field Wednesday night, there will be a reserved seat for every ticket holder, Parr said.

The other shows at Anderson Ford Field will have seating and areas for people to stand.

During the fair, a lot goes on at Anderson Field, Parr noted.

On Saturday night, the field will host the ATV Big Air Tour. The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull arrives at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning Wednesday, with Iglesias, it will be a concert venue. TobyMac performs Thursday night, Bush with Pop Evil Friday, Sept., 1, and Lee Brice, Saturday, Sept. 2. A demolition derby will bring destruction to the field at 2 p.m. on Labor Day.

Speaking of outdoor venues, the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena will host the Ultimate Bullriding Tour tonight at 7, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, and Ultimate Bullfighters at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

But don't forget the Grand District area. "We've done a lot in the equine world to bring some shows that will be entertaining to State Fair guests. Not just to those who are deep in the equine world," but general fair guests will also find a lot to like, Parr said.

Among other things, big draft horses will do speed demonstrations and partake in contests. "Those big horses can move fast," Parr said.

Also on tap are barrel racing, mounted shooting and a farrier exhibit. Fairgoers will be able to watch people make horseshoes and attach them to a horse.

"Ag education is a big part of the Nebraska State Fair, and it is everywhere on this campus from the 4-H building where our open class exhibits are this year, all the way through the barns and the south end and out to the east side," she said. The equine events and contest tie into the ag world.

To anyone who asks, Parr points out the dates of this year's fair.

Everyone's invited. "We hope that they come. Whatever their flavor, we've got something for them," she said.

One more time, at the end of an interview, Parr issued a reminder that the fair runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4.

"We'll see you here," she said.