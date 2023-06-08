Hennry Nuxoll loves to talk about his hometown.

He remembers when Comstock was a busy community of 400 people.

Now the population is about 100. The only businesses, he says, are a vending machine and the Schwan man.

"A 2022 Rand McNally map will not show that Comstock exists. The best way to explain it: We're smack dab in the middle of Nebraska," Nuxoll said.

"We're so small they're thinking of taking two numbers off our zip code," he said.

"We don't need turn signals, because everybody knows where you're turning.

"We don't need campaign posters because everybody knows who you're voting for.

"You could land a Cessna on Main Street 90% of the time and not hit a car or a pickup or a vehicle parked alongside of the road," he said.

A man could relieve himself in the middle of Main Street and almost nobody would see him do it. "And it's kind of handy because it all runs downhill towards the river. I know somebody who's tried it once or twice.

"We are a town with absolutely no Good in it -- not one iota of Good," he said.

"We had a guy by the name of Archie Good who moved to Comstock 25 years ago," Nuxoll said. "He was a widower and had 10 Good kids."

As adults, four of his kids moved to Comstock. "So we had one Good guy, one Good girl and three Good boys. But one by one, they all left us."

One son moved to Ord. "Nothing wrong with Good kids trying to better themselves," he said.

The other boys followed suit. The family had a daughter named Angel. "She left, but nobody knows where she went to. But since she was an Angel, she went to heaven because Good Angels go to heaven."

The patriarch died. "So right now Comstock is a town with not one iota or a bit of Good left in it."

People like Nuxoll's brand of humor.

When he was 25, he emceed an athletic banquet with Bob Devaney. A week later, Nuxoll received a letter from Devaney.

"He said out of all the athletic banquets I've ever attended, you did the finest job."

Nuxoll likes to point out famous connections to his beloved hometown.

Although Dick Cavett was born in Gibbon, Nuxoll says Cavett lived in Comstock for five years as a youngster.

Years ago, Carrie Underwood performed at the Windmill Festival. Nuxoll believes Underwood wanted to marry him. "I had to turn her down because she was a vegetarian."