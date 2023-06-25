Watching old TV commercials, you make some amazing discoveries.

My wife and I were watching an episode of “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” from the late 1950s. I was intrigued by a commercial for “America's favorite dog food, Ken-L Ration.”

Each can, the announcer said, is “packed with lean red meat.” I wondered how a can could be inexpensively priced, if it’s packed with quality beef.

Then I found out why.

“It contains the wholesome steaks, chops and roasts of U.S. government-inspected horse meat, plus every nutrient a dog is known to need.”

Horse meat? I don't know of any kennel where that would be a ration today.

On another episode of “Ozzie and Harriet,” I learned that Quaker Oats used to produce two types of oatmeal -– Quaker Oats and Mother’s Oats.

The commercial presented a heartwarming scene of a mother getting her son ready for school.

“A hug, a kiss and a good, hot Quaker Oats breakfast — the best school day start you can give your youngster," the narrator said. "For just as his soul is nourished by a hug and a kiss, so will his young body be nourished by a good, hot breakfast of Quaker Oats. Yes, you’ll keep him bright and alert for classwork — happy and healthy through the morning’s active play with a nourishing hot breakfast of Quaker Oats, with that wonderful oatmeal protein.”

My wife and I watch a lot of ancient TV shows.

Many people don’t realize that "The Lawrence Welk Show” started out as the “Dodge Dancing Party.”

One of the vehicles showcased was a 1957 Dodge Swept-Wing.

I don’t know why I’d never heard of the car. Announcer Lou Crosby talked about its “beauty and luxury inside and out,” including the “dashing sweep” of its “jet-inspired tail fins.”

The Swept-Wing had swivel seats and push-button controls — “The safest, the easiest, the most mechanically perfect way to drive,” he said.

In the days of black and white television, a good tonic took care of whatever ailed you.

On “To Tell the Truth,” host Bud Collyer talked about Geritol, “America's No. 1 tonic.” It’s “a fast-acting, high-potency tonic that helps you feel stronger faster.”

What else have I learned from old commercials?

In addition to Listerine antiseptic, you could also buy Listerine toothpaste.

An old cigarette commercial maintained that Camels were the favorite choice of doctors.

Physicians, the ad says, are very busy. "Time out for many men of medicine usually means just long enough to enjoy a cigarette. And because they know what a pleasure it is to smoke a mild, good-tasting cigarette, they're particular about the brand they choose."

A national survey showed Camel was the brand they choose. "Why not change to Camels for the next 30 days and see what a difference it makes in your smoking enjoyment? See how Camels agree with your throat. See how mild and good-tasting a cigarette can be."

Back in those days, it was easy to be happy.

All you needed was a 1957 Dodge Swept-Wing, oatmeal in the morning, a good tonic and horse meat for your dog.