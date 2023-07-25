When the Pirnie Inclusive Playground at Ryder Park is finished in October, a large portion of Grand Island should feel proud.

A total of 237 donors, the city of Grand Island, Central Community College and two foundations came together to make the playground a reality.

An unusually large number of those supporters — close to 100 — turned out for the playground's groundbreaking Monday morning.

The playground will cover 24,000 square feet in the area west of the baseball stadium at Ryder Park.

The idea for the project was conceived in January of 2021 by six students who were part of the occupational therapy assistant program at Central Community College.

At the groundbreaking, Mayor Roger Steele pointed out that those students approached the city two years ago about raising funds or the playground.

"It is remarkable in such a short amount of time that the money has been raised and we can celebrate this groundbreaking today," Steele said.

Steele noted that Ryder Park was named in 1958 after Del Ryder, who lived in Grand Island from 1886 until his death in 1937.

"Mr. Ryder would appreciate the exciting community partnerships between the college foundation, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, the city and the numerous donors who willed this playground into existence," Steele said.

Steele referred to a banner that noted the playground evolved from a classroom project to reality.

"This playground represents Grand Island's longstanding tradition of people working together to make great things happen," Steele said, adding that the city of Grand Island and the donors who made the project possible deserved another round of applause. "This day is a proud day for Grand Island. On behalf of the city of Grand Island, I thank everyone who made this playground possible."

Bryan Klinginsmith, one of the six students who came up with the idea, spoke at the groundbreaking. He gave credit to Callie Watson, who heads the occupational therapy assistant program at CCC, and Julie Kutilek of Omaha, who has a company called Creative Sites.

When Watson told the students about the playground idea, Klinginsmith got excited because he and his wife, Tara, have three kids.

The six CCC students worked "very hard on the project and we didn't know where it was going to go," Klinginsmith said. "We always had big hopes and dreams that it would come to this one day, and here we are. So this is very exciting, knowing that my little kids will get to play on this."

He praised Kutilek, who is the Nebraska representative for BCI Burke, the Fond du Lac, Wis., firm that supplied the playground equipment.

In addition, "We've been very thankful that Central Community College has backed us 100% from the very beginning on this project," Klinginsmith said. "They saw our passion for this and they stood behind us and helped us out in every way they could."

In April of 2021, the CCC students presented the idea to a group of people from Grand Island. The presentation went well, "and everyone said we should go ahead and try to make this project happen," Klinginsmith said. "That's when the Central Community College Foundation took over the project and started doing the fundraising and all the legwork for it."

The playground has a total cost of about $2.83 million.

Tom and Sue Pirnie provided the lead gift of $200,000.

The community co-chairs are Brian Dunagan, Katie and Ryan Soto and Joe and Julie Vavricek.

"Today we are celebrating the moment when the dream begins to become a reality," said Traci Skalberg, executive director of the Central Community College Foundation.

She pointed out that 237 donors contributed $1,633,900 "to get us to this moment at the Pirnie Inclusive Playground. Additionally, the City of Grand Island committed another $1.25 million in infrastructure upgrades to this space. It takes a village. And this is my kind of village."

There were many reasons for supporters to not pursue the project, Skalberg said.

"A lot of people had to look at fear or hassle in the face and say yes. It would have been a lot easier to say no," she said.

Skalberg thanked the occupational therapy assistance students who pursued the project after they received their grades.

"Thank you to the Central Community College faculty and administration who wrapped around the students' request and leveraged their partnerships to give the students an audience to pitch the idea," Skalberg said.

She also thanked the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, the city of Grand Island and Todd McCoy of Grand Island Parks and Recreation.

Skalberg congratulated CCC Foundation staff members, "who worked tirelessly to get the job done. There were a lot of reasons to come up short, but they persisted and pushed to the finish line." She mentioned the names of Jessica Rohan, Cheri Beda, Dean Moors, Pat Stange and Sharon Liske.

Skalberg thanked the CCC Foundation Board, the campaign co-chairs and the Pirnies.

"It took all of us. You could have said no. It would have been easier. But you said yes. And just as soon as we break ground, the construction crews will begin with the goal to finish in the fall. And that will be a YES for Grand Island, a YES for children of all abilities. So congratulations!" Skalberg said.

Joe Vavricek thanked attendees for "allowing my family and my son's foundation to be a part of this."

Vavricek and his wife, Julie, took part in the groundbreaking. Their 2-year-old son, nicknamed Jett, passed away on May 1, 2021.

Work got rolling on the inclusive playground at about the same time Jett suffered a tragic accident.

"Once we found out the details of this project, it was something we knew we needed to be involved with," Vavricek said. "Before he was injured, this is somewhere that we dreamed he would have played baseball. After he was injured, we worried if there'd be a place for him to play."

Even though Jett passed away, "his foundation and all the generosity from people around the area have allowed us to be able to partner with all of you," Vavricek said. "And now this will be a place where his sisters can come form new friends, where he can still impact the lives of so many, and we are just so thankful for the opportunity to be involved with this."

Assisting their parents in the groundbreaking were the Vavriceks' three daughters.

"This is just a fantastic partnership." said Central Community College president Matt Gotschall, adding that he is "just so proud to be part of the college and to be a part of this community."

"Central Community College's mission is to maximize student and community success," Gotschall said. "And I think projects like this just fit within that very, very well, in looking at creating a project that is inclusive of both young people and adults to come together to socialize, to have fun, to appreciate the community of Grand Island and everything that's available here and around us."

Gotschall commended the work of Watson and Libby Paro, an instructor in the occupational therapy assistant program. For years, Watson and Paro have done community-based projects in which CCC students visit communities large and small "to help find out what some missing needs are in terms of helping students and helping adults of all abilities and helping to improve their communities," Gotschall said. "So this is just one of many projects across our service area that they have done over the years, but it's certainly one of the most significant."

Gotschall also praised the city of Grand Island and the many generous donors, including the Pirnies.

Dostals Construction of Gretna got to work building the playground after Monday's ceremony.