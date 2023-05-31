Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The founding pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church was the Rev. Jack Schlaf, a native of Spalding.

"He brought tremendous energy and spiritual encouragement," says the church's history.

The church was called into being by Bishop John Sullivan on June 7, 1973. Three days later, Schlaf introduced himself at all Masses at Blessed Sacrament Church.

The following Sunday, Schlaf announced the boundaries of the new parish. Those boundaries would include the towns of Cairo and Dannebrog.

Dave Schaffer remembers attending a special Blessed Sacrament parish council meeting. A temporary pastor announced that the bishop was adding two new parishes, with Custer Avenue serving as the dividing line. "Those of you that reside west of Custer, go to that corner table and begin forming your new parish," he said.

Twelve acres of land were purchased on Cannon Road from Edward Jenkins of Grand Island. As the church was built, Masses were held at Central Catholic.

Resurrection's construction began in September 1974, with parishioners Jim Cannon and Leo Liske serving key roles — Cannon as architect and Liske as contractor.

"A unique feature in the construction was the volunteer labor of more than half of men and women in the parish," says the church's history.

Older parishioners recall that on Palm Sunday of 1974, they were given palm branches and instructed to meet outside. As they waited, Father Schlaf came around a corner riding a live donkey.

The Christmas Eve Mass in 1974 was held in the unfinished basement of the new church structure. The floor area was dirt. Parishioners sat on planks and bales of straw.

Easter of 1975 was celebrated in the sanctuary area after parishioners moved sawhorses and swept up dust.

"During construction a unique camaraderie developed," the history says. "Social activities seemed frequent as friendships and parish family grew."

Because Schlaf needed a place to live, a rectory was built at the same time as the church. There was no labor expense for the construction of the rectory. All of the labor was donated.

Parishioner Jim Kitten remembers all of the enthusiasm and excitement when the church opened. Many people stepped up and came together to build the church, Kitten said. Many people volunteered and donated supplies.

Construction was completed in August of 1975.

A special day of thanksgiving was held Oct. 24, 1975, in conjunction with St. Leo's. A concrete expression of Resurrection's gratitude to God was the sponsoring of 10 Vietnamese refugees to Grand Island.

The parish's charter council members were Jack McGowan, Dick Brown, Schaffer, Richard Butler, Mike Wenzel, John Bush, Phil Bunkers and Pat Boysen.

"As Grand Island's population expanded west, our parish needs grew," says the church history.

Under the leadership of the Rev. Jim Schmitt, the "Resurrection 2000" campaign saw the addition of six classrooms, a new kitchen and a fellowship hall. "That project was completed in 2001 and we emerged with no outstanding debt," says the church history.

An impressive new sanctuary was consecrated in June of 2020.

The church currently has 452 active families.

Kitten speaks highly of the church's current pastor, the Rev. Vijumon Choorackal.

Choorackal, who is commonly known as Father V, has brought new excitement to the parish, Kitten said.

"He's a people person." Kitten said. He relates to people very well, and brings people together, Kitten said.

Father V, who came to Resurrection in May of 2022, is a good fit for the church. He will be at the Grand Island church for six more years.

He enjoys the church because of the parishioners, he said. At Resurrection, he receives "immense support," he said.

In addition to the priests mentioned above, the parish priests have been the Revs. Harold Kurtenbach, Robert Wiest, Tom Dillon, Richard Piontkowski, Mike McDermott and Joseph Kadaprayil. John Willmes is a deacon.

"None of our success stories could have been accomplished without them," reads the church history.

From 2007 to 2014, Resurrection parishioners made working mission trips to St. Lucia. They served at the Marian Home for the elderly and a preschool operated by the Carmelite nuns. They also assisted at St. Benedict's Children's Home on the island of St. Vincent, which included many with special needs.

Many parishioners remember the fireworks stands, which were important to the church. Resurrection had two stands — one at Skagway and one at EconoFoods.

"Resurrection is an active, growing and youth-oriented parish," the history says.

"This church is just a building unless we connect with Jesus," the history says. "We invite you to come for Mass here at Resurrection Church. But also, come anytime to sit and just listen in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament. It is a special place, a place of peace. Come and listen!"