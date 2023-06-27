Cindy Paustian would like to see more seniors get up and get going.

It's never too late, she says, to reap the benefits of exercise.

If seniors stay active and get regular exercise, they can have "a full and active quality of life, and have no limitations as they get older," Paustian said.

Seniors who stay in shape are able to travel, work around the home and remain independent, she said. "It's all about being able to do what you want to do in your later years."

Paustian, 68, teaches several different classes. A senior fitness class meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the Howard County Housing Authority building in St. Paul. Paustian and her husband live at Lake of the Woods, north of St. Paul.

The St. Paul exercise group has been getting together for almost seven years. In that class, Paustain focuses on balance exercises and muscle strengthening. Chair exercises involve flexibility and stretching.

The St. Paul group is a motivated bunch.

During COVID-19, they met in Paustian's garage for several months.

"These exercise ladies were so committed and so dedicated they drove out here to Lake of the Woods and exercised twice a week. We wouldn't let anything stop us," she said.

Some of the people in the class have limitations and chronic medical issues. "But that doesn't stop them," Paustian said.

Many seniors think they're unable to work out. But anyone, regardless of age, can exercise, she said.

People don't have to do exercises they feel they can't do. "Everybody goes at their own pace," Paustian said. "And they'll be amazed once they start exercising what a difference it will be for their lives."

Some people in her class use walkers. Some are in wheelchairs.

"Everybody's had a knee replaced, or a shoulder replaced. So it doesn't stop us. We work around limitations and chronic conditions," Paustian said.

Sometimes exercise will help diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions, she said. Once people start working out, "sometimes the symptoms will ease," she said.

Jackie Mayberry has been part of Paustian's St. Paul class since it began.

Mayberry, 87, is very active. Over the weekend, she danced at her grandson's wedding in Kansas. While in town for the wedding, "We did a lot of walking."

During the summer months, Mayberry takes a water aerobics class twice a week at the St. Paul pool.

"The exercise I do with Cindy is what keeps me moving," Mayberry said.

"Three days a week in the afternoon, to sharpen my brain, I play cards," she said. "On Tuesday, I play pinochle. On Wednesday, I play hand and foot, and on Friday, I play bridge," she said.

Mayberry has worked a lot in her life. "So sitting at home bores me," she said.

She likes some TV programs. "But I don't know, I like to be around people," she said.

Mayberry encourages other seniors to get moving. "Oh, by all means. Because what else is there if you don't keep your body moving?"

She's had balance problems in the past. "If I hadn't start doing this class, I don't think I would be as capable of doing all the things I do," she said. "I never think I can't do it. I just do it."

Some people don't feel comfortable exercising while standing up, Paustian said. For those people, she provides the chair exercises.

People can still exercise quite efficiently in a chair, Paustian said.

Half the class is devoted to chair exercise. "And she can work us just as hard in the chair as she does standing up," Mayberry said.

"It's so important for seniors to understand that there's a lot more to life than sitting home and reading a book. We need to get out and be active and stay involved," Paustian said.

Exercise helps seniors move "into the aging process a little easier," she said.

Paustian also teaches balance exercises and strength training twice a week at the Grand Island YMCA. She recently started teaching twice a week at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Paustian is a certified senior fitness educator and instructor.

She is a certified Parkinson's Disease educator and instructor, a master allied health instructor and a certified balance, mobility, fall prevention educator and instructor. Her husband, Steve, was the longtime director of Grand Island Parks and Recreation.