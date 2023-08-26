Grand Generation Center
Doniphan Senior Center
The center is currently open for indoor dining.
308-385-5308
MONDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, steamed broccoli, three-bean salad, garlic bread, apple.
TUESDAY — Scalloped potatoes with ham casserole, chuckwagon corn, ambrosia, white bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast pork, party potatoes, herb stuffing with onions and celery, buttery carrots, orange, bread.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, Waldorf salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, Italian blend vegetables, blushing pears, blueberry muffin.