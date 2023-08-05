Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining. Curb-side service is no longer available.
MONDAY — Goulash, chuckwagon corn, cinnamon applesauce, cornbread, orange.
TUESDAY — Pork chop, Au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, tossed salad, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, green beans, bread, grapes.
THURSDAY — Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, cherry Jell-O with fruit cocktail, apple spice muffin.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY — Pepper teriyaki steak, Oriental fried rice, steamed broccoli, Waldorf salad, mandarin oranges.