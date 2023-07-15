Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining. Curb-side service is no longer available.
MONDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, steamed cabbage, macaroni salad, apple.
TUESDAY — Liver and onions, hash brown casserole, buttered carrots, pasta salad, cornbread.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bread, banana.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, calico beans, frogeye salad, blueberry muffin.
FRIDAY — Cheeseburger, potato triangles, chuckwagon corn, coleslaw, bun for burger.