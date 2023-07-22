Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining. Curb-side service is no longer available.
MONDAY — Tater tot casserole, baked pineapple, muffin, orange.
TUESDAY — Lasagna roll-ups, cheesy broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, herbed dressing, spring pea salad, apple, bread.
THURSDAY — Barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, cranberry applesauce Jell-O salad, cornbread.
FRIDAY — Hot-beef sandwich on white bread, mashed potatoes, country mix veggies, three bean salad.