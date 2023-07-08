Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining. Curb-side service is no longer available.
MONDAY — Pulled pork on bun, baked beans, potato salad, orange.
TUESDAY — Spaghetti and meatballs, buttered peas, three bean salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, bread, grapes.
THURSDAY — Meatloff, baked potato, corn casserole, raspberry gelatin with pears, bread.
FRIDAY — Fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, garden salad, mandarin oranges, garlic bread.