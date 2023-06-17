Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Center closed for Juneteenth.
TUESDAY — Breaded fish, au gratin potatoes, country mix vegetables, fresh fruit, blueberry muffin.
WEDNESDAY — Baked ham, baby baker potatoes, calico beans, pears in orange Jell-O, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, three bean salad, bread.
FRIDAY — Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, green beans with bacon, tossed salad, blushing pineapple.