Grand Generation Center
Doniphan and Regency
Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner
308-385-5308
The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.
MONDAY — Swiss steak, rice pilaf, chuckwagon corn, macaroni vegetable salad, fresh fruit.
TUESDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, garden salad, bread.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry and applesauce gelatin, bread, fresh fruit.
THURSDAY — Scalloped potatoes with ham casserole, buttered peas, bread, sliced pineapple.
FRIDAY — Chicken cordon bleu, Au gratin potatoes, buttered carrots, garden salad, bread.