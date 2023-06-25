Summer break for kids is exciting, fun and relaxing.

In their minds, they don’t have a worry, but for some parents who work from home or work full time, summertime can bring a new set of challenges. As a mom who works from home, I want to be able to provide my children with a summer that is fun and full of activities while also making sure I have time to focus on my work priorities.

Whether you are a full-time working parent, a full-time, stay-at-home parent, or a parent who works from home, there are ways to help keep your kids on a schedule and provide you time to make sure that your work responsibilities are also met.

Kids need a routine and activities to keep their minds busy with learning, problem solving and getting out their energy, and those activities will help give working parents or stay at home parents a break.

The first step is to make a schedule that works for your family and be practical about what you can — and can’t — fit into your schedule. What works for one family, might not work for your family and that is perfectly OK.

Make sure your children know what to expect and what is expected of them. This can range from what their chores are each day, what their typical summer day will look like, and what activities they would like to be a part of this summer.

Being flexible is vital to making sure that things run smoothly. There will be changes in your schedule, so try not to let those changes stress you out more.

Activities and things

to do during the summerThere are a variety of camps, sports, day activities, and other community events such as bowling that are offered during the summer. Playing sports such as baseball and softball, and swimming are popular summertime activities. Playing sports allows them to engage with other children, learn valuable social skills and be a part of a team.

Check out summer camps or activities your child’s school may be offering. Some of these programs include sport camps to help children learn and improve on their favorite sports or a summer reading program. Other places to check are the public library and area churches.

The City of Grand Island offers many different summer activities such as playground programs, summer camps, and swimming lessons on different days and times for children of all ages to take part in.

Churches offer Vacation Bible School during the summer, usually for a week. Your family does not need to be a member of the church to attend VBS. Children will be able to play with other children and do organized activities that week.

Talk to your child about their interests and what they would like to try.

Making it all workNow that you have found some activities for your kids, how do you make it all work? First thing is to prioritize what needs to be done for your work or home and see where the kids’ activities fall into that.

You might have to take a longer lunch break to get them to an activity or if they are in a camp or lesson, you can take your work with you. If you are not able to take them to an activity due to work, you can ask for help. Maybe ask Grandma or Grandpa, or an aunt, uncle, friend or a neighbor for help taking your child to camp or to the library.

Talk to other parents who have children in the same activity and work out a way to get your child to and from an event.

Another great activity for children during the summer is play dates. These can be with family members, friends, peers from school or your neighbors. Play dates can be scheduled around your work duties where you might need to have a place for your children to go while you attend a meeting or get a big project done.

Scheduling a day when your children get to go to the pool or water park with a family member or friend will be a fun activity for your kids and also gives you a break when you need it.

After your workday, just remember the most important part of summertime is not about the summer vacations or the sporting camps or games, but rather just spending time together.

Doing simple family activities such as making lemonade, running through the sprinkler in the backyard, or just being with each other playing a game are great ways to pass the time and feel connected as a family.