Remember when you were a teenager?

The glory days before adulthood took over and you had the freedom to hang out with your friends, listen to music, and of course read until all hours of the night without a care in the world.

I mean, that and all of the boyfriend drama, schoolwork and after-school jobs to pay for that freedom.

I love working with teenagers because it brings me back to those days. The drama is real, but the hindsight that it will pass and new adventures await is great.

In my job at the library, I get to meet all kinds of kids ranging in ages and a variety of teen drama. It’s great to work with kids and just listen while they talk, and when they start they often tell you their whole life story.

Sadly, I don’t see enough teenagers coming through the doors like I used to. I’m hoping to change that. We have a group called the Teen Library Council that meets once a month. It’s a great opportunity for teenagers of all ages to come together and share ideas and learn new things.

We want these kids to feel some ownership in the community and at the library. We order hundreds of books for teens every year, and in order to keep up with that we also have to get rid of hundreds of books every year.

TLC allows teenagers the opportunity to have input with that. We ask their opinion on what they want to read, and what is outdated no longer relevant. The collection is for them after all.

We also try to make the teen area a welcome space for them to hang out. Another thing the Teen Library Council does is allow them to decorate and give input on things that we have available for them, and how they want it arranged. We value their opinions and see how we can incorporate them into their space.

If we can get a solid group of teens to participate, we also plan activities. We can do community outreach, or plan fun programs for other teens to participate in. In the past we have done food and clothing drives for the community, as well as planned some fun programs like a zombie escape room where the teens wrote and setup all of the clues. They can learn to be leaders among their peers and have fun at the same time.

Finally, meeting new people can be hard. When you are a teenager friends are sometimes more important than family, and it can be hard to find them. The Teen Library Council brings in kids from all the schools in Grand Island and allows teens to mingle with people they might not normally come in contact with. It’s another great way to bring the community together, but also make new friends in the process. Don’t worry, you can always bring your friends with you to TLC too!

Did I mention teens also get community service credit for helping out with the Teen Advisory Council? That’s right, if you are looking for a fun way to earn some of that community service credit for school or college applications, look no further than the library!

We hope that it won’t be the only reason teens come to participate, but if it is … who knows, they might stick around just for the fun of it. Also … we have food. Snacks are served at every meeting.

I love working with teenagers, call me crazy but it’s true. We have a lot of fun together, and it’s like I get to be the fun Aunt for a whole community of kids. I look forward to getting to see some new faces this year!

The Teen Library Council kick-off meeting is set for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the library. It will meet on the first Tuesday of every month following at the same time and location.