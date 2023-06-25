It’s summertime, and that means the library is bustling with activity. Of course much of that activity centers around kids and encouraging them to keep learning and practicing their reading throughout the summer, but we have lots of things for adults, too, I promise.

Here’s a rundown of some things to look forward to this week.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dinosaur Ranger Anthony will present “Stomp Chomp Roar!”, a dinosaur-themed program for all ages. Participants will learn about geological time, fossils, dinosaur skin and sounds, Pangea, extinction, Ice Age mammals and more.

Also Monday, at 2 p.m., the Teen Anime Club will make keychains. Teens and tweens can draw cute characters in the chibi style on Shrinky Dink plastic, and while the charms are shrinking and hardening in the oven, teens will watch an anime movie.

The teen anime club has grown by leaps and bounds in the past several months with lots of fun activities like this one, so if you know any Japanese animation enthusiasts ages 10-18, encourage them to join! No registration is required.

Following at 6 p.m., Cami Wells from the Hall County Extension Office will be here to demonstrate how to cook with an air fryer. We love hosting Cami’s presentations at the library because there’s always something delicious at the end of it. No registration is required for this one, either.

And that’s just Monday. Check our online calendar at gilibrary.org for more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be summer reading without the reading. As of this writing, we have 581 active readers of all ages tracking their summer reading minutes on the Beanstack app, and they’ve read 301,791 minutes so far. That’s almost 210 straight days of reading!

It’s not too late to register to track your minutes, by the way. Just go to gilibrary.beanstack.com to register, download the Beanstack Tracker app, and record your minutes through 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

The more you read, the more digital badges you earn. The more badges you earn, the more chances you have to win a big prize at the end of the summer. We are accumulating some great prizes for all ages, from book-themed t-shirts and tote bags for adults to educational games and toys for kids. Come to the library and take a gander at the prize display behind the front desk!

If you’re looking for your next great read, please do take advantage of your library and ask a librarian for recommendations. Let us know something you’ve read before that you like, or tell us what topics you’d like — or not like — to read about. We’ll be happy to help you navigate our almost-100,000-book collection to find something you (or your kids) will love.

And if there’s a book you think would be a worthwhile addition to the library, let us know! Our goal is to provide a diverse collection with something for everyone, so we’re always open to suggestions from patrons.

If for some reason we are unable to add a book you’re looking for to our collection, we offer an interlibrary loan service for a nominal fee. If we can find another library that has the book, we will contact them to mail the book to us for you to borrow. This is a great service if you’re doing in-depth research on a certain topic and need books that may be older and harder to find.

One more thing, for young artists: the annual Teen Art Show is accepting art submissions from teens and tweens ages 10-18 (as of July 1) from now until this Friday, June 30. Each artist may submit up to two entries. The Teen Art Show is non-juried and will be up on display in the library’s Art Alcove starting July 1.