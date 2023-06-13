Amber Gravert used to take her five kids to the old wading pool at Stolley Park.

On Tuesday, she checked out Stolley Park's new splash pad with her 2-year-old grandson, Keaton.

"I think it's fantastic," Gravert said.

How does she compare the splash pad to the wading pool, which it replaced?

"I like this better. It's more interactive," Gravert said.

What does she mean by interactive? "I want to be in on the action," said the active grandmother.

The new pad, which arrived with a splash on May 27, is the second splash pad in Grand Island. The other one is at Veterans Athletic Complex.

Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy says the new pad seems popular. Since it opened, he hasn't heard from anyone who misses the wading pool.

The new feature, which is officially known as a splash park, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new pad is a little larger than the one at Veterans Athletic Complex. It measures 1,925 square feet. It's also equipped with rubber safety surfacing, McCoy said.

Stolley Park also has a new playground. Workers removed an older playground, which was outdated, McCoy said.

The old playground was further to the east than the new equipment. Parks & Rec installed the new playground next to the splash pad so the two features would "kind of complement each other," McCoy said.

Stolley Park is a busy place. People can often be seen playing disc golf and pickleball. Now families are converging on the splash pad.

McCoy says Stolley is the most popular park in town.

The cost of the splash pad was $233,355. The playground equipment cost $134,647.

In a 2022 story in The Independent, McCoy said the Stolley wading pool was quite old and had become a maintenance issue. The pool was built in about 1981.

The city doesn't have immediate plans to install another splash pad, but pads may come up in long-range plans, McCoy said.