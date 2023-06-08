The popular Jessy Karr Band will continue the long-running summer concert series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department with an 8 p.m. performance Thursday, June 8, at Grace Abbott Park.

This band plays a “variety of music that will suit any crowd.” the city noted in a press release.

The six-week series presents concerts on Thursday nights, either at Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets, or Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

The 2023 season also includes:

June 15: Mohanna with Red Shoes, 8 p.m., Buechler Park.

June 22: Blue Plate Special, 8 p.m., Buechler Park.

June 29: TeZZ, 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park.

July 6: OK Sisters, 8 p.m., Buechler Park.

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com

Crane Trust Speaker Series to feature Ted LaGrange

The film “Exploring the Diversity of Nebraska’s Wetlands and the People and Wildlife Depending on Them,” hosted by Ted LaGrange, will be the focus of the Potluck and Speaker Series program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Crane Trust.

LaGrange has worked as the wetland program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for 29 years. In that position, he works on a variety of wetland issues throughout Nebraska including partnerships, private land restoration programs, public lands management, research, regulations and outreach.

Prior to moving to Nebraska, he worked for eight years as a waterfowl research technician for the lowa Department of Natural Resources .

Prior to the program, a potluck meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish; plates, utensils and drinks provided.

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820 or visit cranetrust.org.

Guild to host quilt show during A’Ror’N Days

AURORA — The Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild will host its annual show, “Quilts for All Seasons,” at the Plainsman Museum during A’Ror’N Days set for June 22-24.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the museum, 210 16th St.

Viewers will find a variety of quilts on display.

Featured quilter Susan Minchow is a frequent exhibitor at the Nebraska State Fair as well as national competitions. Her quilt, “Pandemonium,” has won two Best of Category ribbons in national shows. She was a featured speaker on Quilt History Day at the Quilt Museum in Lincoln in 2022. Her favorite technique is appliqué, which will be shown in her quilts at this show.

Attendees will have a chance to meet the artist at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Also on display will be a well-traveled 50th wedding anniversary quilt made by Cindy Ladig. It has been shown at quilt shows in 12 different states; Nebraska will add the 13th. The design was inspired by an article in the Quilts with Style magazine, featuring paper-pieced birthstones. A variety of threads are used in this cotton/linen quilt.

Another highlight will be Quilts of Valor presented to local veterans at 10 a.m. Saturday. The quilts are made by guild members, supported by funding from the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Quilt guild members will share demos at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m Thursday & Friday.

A boutique with “quilty” items for sale and light refreshments round out the show. An $8 admission fee covers entrance for all three days.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatrr, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

This film is rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements. Running time is two hours and 20 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.