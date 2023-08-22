Everybody likes talking about tomatoes, so this bit of information might keep the conversation going: At at tomato-tasting event Saturday, attendees agreed that the Isis candy cherry was the best.

"Everybody loved that," said Pam Morriss, who is in charge of the seed library at Grand Island Public Library.

More than 20 types of tomatoes were set out for the tasters.

Voters selected San Marzona as the best Roma tomato and the Crimson Crusher as the best slicer or heirloom.

The tomato tasting was held at the Grand Island Public Library.

Before the tomato sampling, the group listened to Veronica Ward talk about seed saving.

Saving seeds helps with food security, Ward said. The more seeds we have and "the better our skills are," the more food we have. "And the more that we'll have to share," she said.

We will also "offer a legacy for generations to come," Ward said.

Another reason saving seeds is a smart thing to do:

Each successive generation of seeds get stronger, she said. Their genetics adapt to the climate so that every year they're more used to the growing conditions. They adapt and become more vigorous.

Ward gives a lot of seeds away to friends and neighbors. She recommends getting the most mature seeds from the healthiest plant.

When saving seeds, it's important to get them "as dry as you can" and to label them in detail. She also told her audience to plan ahead a year or two.

If you save seeds well, they'll be viable for at least five years, Ward said.

She talked about the dangers of cross-pollination.

One year, she planted butternut squash and zucchini too close together. When she planted the seeds of one of the vegetables the next year, it produced a "mutant."

The vegetable wasn't shaped like either zucchini or a butternut squash.

The coloring was different from either one, it was big and "you couldn't eat it. So I gave it to my neighbor for his chickens," she said.

Online sources say that squash should be planted a half mile or a mile apart, she said.

Ward usually spaces her tomatoes 10 feet apart.

Asked about volunteers, Ward said, "Volunteers are the cheerleaders of the garden."

Ward, who lives in Dannebrog, said Japanese beetles have been a real problem this year.

This spring, Ward didn't have any luck with the cumin she bought in a seed packet. Not only wouldn't the seeds sprout, but they're "stinking expensive," she said.

So, instead, she planted the cumin seeds that people have in the spice rack. "They're growing like crazy," she said.

"That's under the category of rebel seed saving, like, wherever you find it, take a chance with it," she said.

Ward told the 21 attendees to use whatever works. "Find your way, find your groove. Just do it," she said.

Morriss was glad the attendees learned. "The whole point of the seed library is spreading knowledge," she said.