In 1973, Bishop John Sullivan announced that three parishes would be joining the Grand Island Catholic Diocese.

This year, those three parishes are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Two of them — Resurrection and St. Leo's — are in Grand Island. The third is Holy Spirit in North Platte.

In 1973, Grand Island had two Catholic parishes. Because of the city's growth, Sullivan announced that the two Grand Island Catholic parishes would be split into four.

At the time, the future sites of Resurrection and St. Leo's were both farmland. They are now both home to successful parishes.

St. Leo's 50th anniversary celebration features a 4 p.m. Mass Saturday, June 3, in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. In attendance will be the Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Diocese, and the Very Rev. James Golka of Colorado Springs, who grew up attending St. Leo's. Bishop Emeritus William Dendinger will also celebrate the Mass.

A catered dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

A kids' activity area will be open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Musical entertainment and activities run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served after the two Sunday Masses at the church, with photos being shown in a PowerPoint presentation.

Resurrection will have its 50th Jubilee Celebration Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at the church. Hanefeldt and Dendinger will concelebrate the Mass. Performing will be a 21-person choir, accompanied by seven or eight instrumentalists.

A meal will follow Mass, to be followed by a day of fellowship for all ages.

The games will include kids' trike and scooter races (nothing motorized), other types of races, a bean bag tournament and ladder golf. The afternoon will include a bounce house and yard games.

For those less mobile, a card tournament will be played.