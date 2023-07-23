Northwest High School has the makings of a girls' watermelon-eating dynasty. The Heartland Lutheran boys, meanwhile, came out of nowhere to claim a dramatic victory in Saturday's annual contest at the Hall County Fair.

Heartland Lutheran was the last of five boys teams to take the stage. At that point, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Grand Island Senior High and Centura would compete in a chew-off to determine the winner. Both GISH and Centura had posted times of 53 seconds.

But Heartland Lutheran shocked the watermelon-eating world with a time of 51 seconds, capturing the boys title.

The victory was especially surprising because one of the Heartland Lutheran competitors was eating with one hand. Teammates called Ethan Olson the One-Handed Wonder. Olson had his right arm in a sling because he had surgery on his shoulder.

That limitation didn't stop Olson, who grabbed the watermelon slices with one hand. "Ate them vertically instead of horizontally," he said in a postgame interview. "I think it worked faster, even."

The boys didn't have much time to prepare. Javon Hauser and Vance Smith found out three hours earlier that they'd be competing. Olson and Chad Rostvet agreed to take part on Friday.

All four young men play football at Heartland Lutheran.

Coach Brent Penny had to scramble because some students were on vacation and some had football injuries.

What advice did Penny give his players beforehand?

"Take your time but hurry up," he said. "Breathe through your nose."

In putting his team together, "I told the guys it's a lot of fun. Come out and have fun with your teammates."

He told the students to work together and be competitive. "Everything we do is competitive. They're a bunch of young guys They like to compete no matter what they're doing," he said.

Just before the boys took their places, Penny gave the team a motivational speech worthy of the Gipper.

They knew what the leading times were. "You know what you've got to beat." They'd seen the other team's strategies. "You know how fast you've got to eat it."

"I said, 'Go up there and stuff your faces and let's see where we fall,'" Penny said.

For Heartland Lutheran, what was the key to victory?

"Don't throw up," Smith said.

Rostvet and Olson said they came close to throwing up "multiple times" during the contest.

How did the boys feel after the event?

"I'm still sick," Smith said.

The other three, meanwhile, said they were hungry.

Last year, the Heartland Lutheran boys took third. Rostvet was the only returning competitor.

Penny is Heartland Lutheran's athletic director and head football and boys basketball coach. He does not have any competitive eating experience.

"I do like to eat, but I have no competition experience," Penny said.

The boys might not have seen the last of melons for a while. "We'll bring watermelon to practice on Tuesday," Penny joked.

In overtime, GISH edged Centura for second place in the boys competition.

For the Northwest girls, it was the second championship in a row. Natalia Schutlz, the only returnee for last year, convinced the other girls to take part.

"I said, 'Let's just do it and take home another victory,'" she said.

Reagan Hovie said the key to success was "to all work together and actually chew the watermelon and not spit it out."

Lexi Seyler gave credit to "just egging each other on to eat the most watermelon."

The girls had a plan going in. If one of them couldn't finish the watermelon she would just give it to another person.

Hovie also said having Schultz "screaming at us" made the girls eat faster.

Schultz paid the price for setting a good example.

"I did throw up in the bathroom right after," she said.

The Northwest girls are a motivated bunch. "Go hard or go home," Grae Siemsen said.

Anything else they wanted to add?

"Shout out to God for helping us with this and shout out to Northwest for letting us compete," Schultz said.

As the interview broke up, teammates said "Go Vikes" and "Row the boat."

It was a tight victory for the Northwest girls, who ate their watermelon slices in one minute, 10 seconds. Wood River was right behind at 1:11. Next were GISH and Heartland Lutheran.

In the boys competition, Northwest took fourth and Wood River fifth.

In addition to trophies, each first-place team received $250 from Five Points Bank. Second-place teams received $200 and third-place squads got $150.

For the first time, the watermelon contest included a "Battle of the Badges" segment.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department earned bragging rights by defeating the Grand Island Police Department. The Sheriff's Department had a time of 1:17, compared to 1:22 for the police.

How did it feel to beat the Police Department?

"We're used to it," Sgt. Chris Folkerts said.

Team members attributed the victory to good teamwork. They singled out Deputy Timothy Markvicka for taking on a big piece when another competitor was full.

Also competing for the Sheriff's Department were Mel Arrants and Brittany Wylie.

The team members even had their own T-shirts.

"Shoutout to T-Shirt Engineers for whipping these up last-minute yesterday morning," Wylie said.

The GIPD team consisted of Sgt. Phoukhong Manivong, Officer Carlos Parra and two young ladies. They were Isabella Denney, the daughter of Police Chief Kevin Denney, and Isabella's friend, Hadley Bertrand.

The Sheriff's Department will donate its $500 in winnings to the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction. GIPD will give its $400 to First Light, formerly the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center.

There was a bit of good-natured kidding between the teams.

As GIPD received its award, Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie commented that, "It's an awful big trophy for second place."

Denney said GIPD was happy to take second in the event, because it was for a worthwhile cause.

Sheriff Rick Conrad agreed, although Conrad had real joy on his face when his team won.

"I was proud of them," he said. The team members took it seriously. "They got T-shirts made. I mean, who does that?"

The event attracted close to 200 people to Five Points Bank Arena.

Hy-Vee supplied the watermelons, which were cut by Gary Quandt and Marilyn Lucas.

Emcee Matt Williams added excitement with his play-by-play. At one point, he said a competitor was consuming food "like a food processor."

When competitors started looking sickly, he asked if they'd like to go on a carnival ride.

The timers were Vince Zavala and Ann and Dan Purdy.