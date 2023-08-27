It’s well documented that money is one of the main reasons for relationship discord and breakups even among the most civilized of couples. And, believe me, you’re not alone if you tend to avoid talking about money with your mate.

Buying a home in today’s market, planning for retirement, or just trying to make ends meet is not getting any easier these days. And those are just some of the financial issues contemporary couples must face. To make this part of life go as easily as possible, you both have to get comfortable talking about this very uncomfortable subject.

If you haven’t been talking at all about money, you need to change this as soon as possible. You have to be willing to discuss what does and doesn’t work for you if you hope to create a secure financial future.

If you’re afraid to bring up your financial fears or tell your partner your real feelings about their spending habits, get over it! Avoiding the topic will not change anything for the better. So get your head out of the sand and look at (and talk about) what’s going on in the money department.

If you’ve been waiting a long time to bring up the topic of money, just getting started can create uncomfortable feelings. At that point you simply have to ignore your discomfort and dive right in. Fortunately, there are a number of places you can go for help before you wind up throwing checkbooks at each other.

Analyze your financial differences. Exercises like these can be highly beneficial, especially when you don’t know where to begin. Couples can work out their money matters by understanding how differing “financial personalities” affect the relationship. Getting a better understanding of your core beliefs can help you work through a range of conflicts from daily spending to building wealth.

Another way of helping both of you deal with your financial differences is to examine how you were brought up. How our families dealt with money has a lot to do with our own style. Many helpful books and websites are available at the click of a mouse. There are even counselors who specialize in financial issues for couples, but be careful and make sure the person you go to for help is licensed and experienced.

Bringing up the business side of your relationship may seem unromantic. But trust me, it’s amazing how much easier it is to be romantic once your financial house is in order.

Merging your financial expectations may seem daunting at first. The truth is that you probably want the same things and just have differing ways of approaching those goals. Talking about your dreams may be a good topic, because once you agree on where you want to end up, getting on the same path is a lot easier.

So stop avoiding the topic, talk with your partner, and make a financial plan together. The end result will be one your relationship will profit from.