The Central District Health Department is conducting research into its services and communication within the community, as well as a general health assessment.

The Health Department, based in Grand Island, serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

The online survey is available in English and Spanish through July 14. Take the survey at cdhd.ne.gov/about/take-our-survey.html.

“Nothing is more important to the quality of life in our three counties than the health of its residents,” said Health Director Teresa Anderson. “We encourage everyone to help us identify health issues in the community by completing this survey.”

The department will use survey answers to shape future strategies for community well-being and communication.

Completing the survey takes 5 to 10 minutes. Upon completion, respondents will be invited to fill out a separate form to enter to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The Central District Health Department serves to protect and improve the health and well-being of residents in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. More information about programs and hours of operation is available at 308-385-5181 or cdhd.ne.gov.