We all have insecure moments, but when feeling insecure is something you think about all the time, you need to take action.

Here are some ideas.

1. Reach out to others for emotional support. Maybe you had a falling out with an old friend, or you’ve just been too busy to connect with the people who care for you. Now is when you need to be reminded that you are loved.

2. Look for professional advice from those you trust. Perhaps you need to talk with someone who can advise you about your personal life or your financial future, so you can feel safer about where you are heading. There are good people out there. If you don’t have someone, ask a trusted friend for a referral.

3. If you are comfortable with support groups, there are a ton of them out there. Just Google your town + support groups, and you will see dozens. Feeling some positive energy from a bunch of folks may be just what the doctor ordered.

4. Get a physical and an emotional evaluation. Sometimes just hearing that you are okay from a medical professional will take away your fears. Many people have physical symptoms of stress, and they worry something more serious is going on when they feel this way. If you’re concerned, get a checkup.

5. It’s also a good idea to do a relationship checkup. A heart-to-heart conversation can help you figure out what (if any) changes need to be made so that you can both feel more secure with each other. Remember that this should be a loving conversation where you each strive to support one another.

6. If you are alone and want to be in a relationship, then get out of the house so you can meet people. No one is going to come knocking at your door, and as the warmer seasons approach, more people are out and about, so it’s easier to find them. There is also always the internet.

7. Take some time to look at the good things in your world. Too often when we are down, we focus on the worst-case scenario. Instead, look at all the positives in your life and the people on whom you can rely.

8. Cut your losses. If you are in over your head, either financially or emotionally, sometimes the best thing you can do is to stop trying to save a lost cause and look for other ways to make your life work. Many people have had to downsize, and most are grateful they did.

9. Take care of yourself. As the flight attendants say, “Put your own oxygen mask on first,” because if you don’t, you can’t help anyone else. It isn’t selfish. It’s survival. If you’ve been putting others before you and been hurt in the process, reevaluate those relationships.

10. Fight your insecurity. See it for what it is, and trust that it is usually temporary and that you are wise enough to work your way out of this uncomfortable place.

These tips will help, but if you need more, please see a professional for support.