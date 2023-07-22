My wife and I believe we have the most comfortable bed in the known universe. With all those down feathers and soft pillows, some days it’s hard to leave our bed and face the world. Luckily, we get to return every night to this place of peace and comfort.

The importance of the marriage bed became clearer to me the other night when we wanted to watch different shows on TV. It was “And Just Like That” for her versus something with swords and dragons for me — and rather than come up with a TV compromise, we opted to each watch our own show in different rooms. We were both so tired from the long day, we fell asleep in our respective spots.

In the morning, we each woke up feeling a little off! We were both physically fine but felt and acknowledged an emotional disturbance. Not sleeping in the same bed had made us a little uneasy. It just wasn’t right. We planned to get into bed early that evening and snuggle to make up for any time lost from the night before.

Many couples who come to me are not sharing the same bed, and they all give different reasons. I know only too well how important getting your sleep is. No drug in the world will make you feel more dazed than lack of sleep. But whether your partner snores, you like different television shows, you have different patterns of sleeping and waking, or you got mad at each other and have decided to sleep apart, I strongly encourage you to take another look at your choice and address whatever the issue is that’s keeping you apart at night.

I believe that the decision to sleep separately can make it more difficult to resolve issues between you and can damage the very foundation of the relationship. I do believe we exchange some kind of energy with the person we are sleeping with, and it can be quite powerful and wonderful. Without that experience, you will feel that something is missing in your love life, though you may not be able to place exactly what it is.

Couples who do not sleep together also tend to be less communicative with each other, which can have an effect on the entire family. Children learn about relationships from watching their parents, so one of the greatest gifts you can give them is to be close and loving with each other. Independence is not a bad thing, but it isn’t really what being in a relationship is about. If you want to have a closer relationship, sleep closer to your mate.

I am not suggesting that you have to stay snug in each other’s arms all night long. It may be hard sleep that way. But by just sharing a bed and being able to reach over and touch the one you love, you will feel better about your life.